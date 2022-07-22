Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s Movie Failed as Spectacularly as Their Marriage

Halle Berry has an impressive career with several achievements under her belt. The actor made history as the first female Black actor to secure an Oscar for a leading role.

While many of her movies are box office hits, she has a few flops on her resume, and one of them was a collaboration with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez that failed as spectacularly as their marriage.

A glimpse of Halle Berry’s acting career

Berry started as a model entering several beauty contests. After running out of money having moved to New York, Berry lived in homeless shelters for a while. However, things began looking up for the aspiring star when she landed a role in Living Dolls, playing model Emily Franklin.

The actor landed her breakthrough role in 1992, starring alongside Eddie Murphy in Boomerang. Before that, she had appeared in Strictly Business and Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever. Her performance in Boomerang caught the public’s attention and helped her land a role in the live-action film The Flintstones playing Sharon Stone.

Berry foreshadowed her Academy Award win when she played the title role in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. Dandridge was the first Black woman to receive a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Years later, Berry became the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the 2001 film Monster’s Ball, making history as the woman of color to achieve the feat. Berry gained worldwide recognition when she appeared in the X-Men franchise playing the mutant superhero Storm.

The actor’s prominent roles include playing a Bond Girl in Die Another Day, Catwoman, Perfect Stranger, and Bruised.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s movie flop

Berry starred opposite her future third husband Olivier Martinez in 2012’s Dark Tide. The film follows Berry’s character, who overcomes her trauma and fear after a diver is killed in a shark attack under her watch. With bills piling up, Berry’s character is approached by her former husband Jeff, portrayed by Martinez, to go on an adventure in the world’s deadliest shark-infested waters.

The movie was a tremendous box office flop, earning a paltry $1.1 million against a budget of $25 million. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 0% rating, with critics panning it. Grant Rollings of The Sun UK said Dark Tide was “more Snores than Jaws.”

Top Critic Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian said, “The sharks themselves are the only ones to emerge with credit from this.” Tim Robey of The Daily Telegraph UK said, “If you watch closely during John Stockwell’s godawful shark attack thriller, you can see Halle Berry’s Oscar sinking ever so slightly into the waters of Cape Town.”

Years have passed since the movie came out, but neither Berry nor Martinez have had the best things to say about Dark Tide, with Berry calling it “a s— movie.”

Inside Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s short-lived marriage

Berry and Martinez met on the set of Dark Tide in July 2010. In August that year, the duo announced they were seeing each other. Two years later, Berry was spotted wearing a diamond ring confirming their engagement.

Martinez and Berry tied the knot in 2013 in France, with Berry already pregnant with the couple’s son Maceo. The duo welcomed their son in October 2013 and celebrated their anniversary with a romantic getaway in Hawaii. Two years later, things began looking out of place as Berry was spotted without her wedding ring.

She insisted that she’d dropped the band while on vacation. The couple waded off rumors of them splitting for a while but released a joint statement to PEOPLE in October 2015 stating they were separating.

