Halle Berry Once Revealed That She Began Hating Men Before Starring in ‘Catwoman’

Halle Berry starred in the 2004 movie Catwoman, which was known for being panned by both critics and fans alike. But it was a movie Berry had very little regrets starring in given the personal benefits Catwoman had on her life.

The movie even taught Berry how to stop hating men at a time she was hurt after past relationships.

Halle Berry once explained why she felt she made so many bad choices in men

Berry has been through a few highly publicized and controversial relationships and marriages throughout her time in the spotlight. Some of the issues she’s had to deal with in her relationships have ranged from domestic violence to ex-lovers turned stalkers. After her marriage and divorce from Eric Benet, Berry vowed to never marry again after the experience.

Speaking to T magazine, Berry once explained why she felt she made such bad choices in men.

“My picker’s broken,” she said. “God just wanted to mix up my life. Maybe he was thinking, ‘This girl can’t get everything! I’m going to give her a broken picker.'”

Halle Berry began to hate men before starring in ‘Catwoman’

Berry was going through a particularly hard time after breaking up with her ex-husband Eric Benet. The r&b singer was married to Berry for a few years before they split due to Benet’s infidelities. The oscar-winner was filming Catwoman around that time, and throwing herself into her work helped her cope with this separation.

“I so needed to be Catwoman at that moment,” Berry once told Oprah (Via New York Post). “I needed to take control of my life and to make some tough life decisions for myself. Putting on that suit made it a whole lot easier.”

Catwoman also helped Berry get over a hatred for men she was developing because of her dating experiences. Her Catwoman co-star played a significant part in healing the actor.

“I worked really, really hard on Catwoman. I got in the best shape of my life. I proved a lot of things to myself. I met Benjamin Bratt, who was an amazing man, and that was when I was in my ‘I hate men’ mode,” she said in a 2006 interview with Washington Post. “And Benjamin single-handedly restored my faith, and I thought, oh, I will date again someday. I was ready to ban men for life.”

Halle Berry once revealed that she felt guilty and responsible for past relationships

Berry once confided that she felt a certain level of guilt and responsibility for her past relationships. The actor had been divorced three times, with her last divorce being from fellow actor Olivier Martinez.

“Everybody, especially women, go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever. …So when it falls apart, it feels like a huge failure,” she once said at an event presented by Entrepreneur.

But the Monster’s Ball star also felt she’d learned valuable lessons from those past relationships that continued her growth.

“All of those relationships were necessary for me,” Berry added. “Those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful.”

