Halle Berry Says People Push Plastic Surgery Like Crack: ‘I Just Want to Always Look Like Myself’

Halle Berry could write the playbook on aging like fine wine. The 56-year-old looks phenomenal and hasn’t seemed to age since emerging on the Hollywood scene in the early ’90s. Though the Oscar-winning actor doesn’t look a day over 35, she hasn’t resorted to plastic surgery like many other celebrities. So, how does Halle Berry keep her youthful appearance?

Halle Berry on plastic surgery: ‘It’s almost like crack’

Halle Berry in March 2022 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

With over 30 years of acting experience, Halle Berry has spent most of her life under Hollywood’s scrutiny. But she hasn’t let it warp her sense of self or beauty. She has long allowed her diets, skincare routines, and beauty secrets to be documented for public consumption.

In a 2015 interview with Bobbi Brown, the editor-in-chief of Yahoo Beauty, Berry discussed her feelings about Hollywood’s push toward plastic surgery.

Brown asked Berry how she has handled the pressure of being a beauty role model for so many years and how she has avoided going under the knife like many of her Hollywood counterparts.

“It is pressure. When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, ‘To stay alive in this business, do I need to do the same thing?’ I won’t lie and tell you that those things don’t cross my mind because somebody is always suggesting it to me,” Berry responded.

“It’s almost like crack that people are trying to push on you. That’s what I feel like. I just have kept reminding myself that beauty really is as beauty does, and it is not so much about my physical self. Aging is natural, and that’s going to happen to all of us.”

The actor reveals her beauty icon

Halle Berry’s ultimate goal is to feel beautiful in her skin.

“I just want to always look like myself, even if that’s an older version of myself,” she said. “I think when you do too much of that cosmetic stuff, you become somebody else in a way.”

Asked about her beauty icon, Berry named Dorothy Dandridge. The Black film actor, singer, and dancer received a Golden Globe nomination in 1959.

“I have a blond, blue-eyed mother, so I was always looking for images for myself, which is why I loved seeing Dorothy Dandridge,” Berry shared.

“That’s someone I grew up idolizing and wanting to emulate. And being a woman of color, she was the first woman of color that I saw doing what I wanted to do and being somewhat successful at it — that I thought was just beautiful. I find attractive anybody that does beauty in more of a natural, simple way.”

What does Halle Berry’s beauty routine look like?

Although Halle Berry celebrates beauty in all forms, she still takes her health, fitness, and beauty seriously. The Monster’s Ball star still keeps a consistent workout regimen of strength training, martial arts, and MMA-style exercises. Her primary advice to anyone seeking to build a consistent workout routine is to set achievable goals that are easy to stick to over time.

In addition to working out, Berry also ensures her skincare routine is on point. One of her go-to skincare steps is an easy DIY face mask. To create the concoction, mix two tablespoons of brewed green tea, a half-teaspoon of lemon juice, a pinch of turmeric powder, and one-fourth cup of plain yogurt. Then apply the mixture to your face, let it sit for 10 minutes, and rinse with warm water. Finally, apply moisturizer.

Though we can’t all look like Halle Berry, we can take inspiration from her and achieve a more youthful glow with her simple DIY face mask.

