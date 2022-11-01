‘Halloween Ends’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis Gave This Advice After All the Plastic Surgery She’s Had Done

Jamie Lee Curtis has been in the entertainment business since the ’70s when she first played Laurie Strode in the horror flick Halloween. Today, she is one of the most recognizable faces on the big screen and she’s also become known for helping others with acceptance and body positivity after trying plastic surgery herself.

Here’s what Curtis said about getting nips and tucks and how it made her feel.

What Curtis said about the plastic surgery she’s had done

Curtis is one of the few Hollywood actors who’s actually been open about the amount of plastic surgery she’s had. In fact, she previously told The Telegraph that she’s had just about everything done.

“I’ve done it all,” she admitted. “I’ve had a little plastic surgery. I’ve had a little lipo. I’ve had a little Botox.”

However, the daughter of screen legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh doesn’t recommend it, revealing: “You know what? None of it works. None of it.”

She later told E! News that getting all that done “made me feel s*****, made me feel worse.”

How Curtis has stayed in shape over the years

Curtis has always been known for being in great shape. A few years ago, a video from the ’80s of her flirting with John Travolta during intense aerobic in the movie Perfect went viral and people couldn’t stop talking about how great she looked.

A couple of ways she’s been able to stay in shape over the years is with help many people don’t have at their disposal. Curtis hired personal trainer Howard “Howie” Skoraas, who has over two decades of experience with a number of other celebrity clients including Sharon Stone. Curtis can also afford a personal chef and that’s where Chef Graig Nassar comes in. He has prepared meals for several high-profile people like the late Muhammad Ali and many politicians.

However, Curtis recognizes that not everyone can afford those luxuries.

“MANY people don’t have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training” Curtis previously wrote in an Instagram post. “Mostly it should be a discussion starter. Happy to be a part of an ongoing conversation and sell my four-word self-help book here! EAT LESS (BETTER), MOVE MORE!”

And she has also learned the importance of just accepting herself.

Her advice about body positivity and acceptance

She went on to say: “None of us should be unhealthy. We ALL have fallen into bad habits. The GOAL is self-acceptance, self-love. Realistic, attainable self-acceptance.”

In 2002, Curtis famously posed for an untouched photo to show how much retouching is involved in celebrity images and urging others not to compare themselves to someone they see in a magazine or online because it’s not attainable. Today, she continues to reassure young people of their value.

“All you have to do is listen to the Janice Ian song ‘At Seventeen’ and understand how hard life was for me, and her, and other people,” Curtis told E! “I listen to that song probably once a week. It’s so beautiful and it’s such a heartfelt struggle of self-hood, of looking in the mirror and trying to understand who we are. It’s a particularly poignant time for me, adolescence–I hated it.”

And Curtis has more advice for anyone looking to change anything, she said: “My thing is “don’t f*** with your face. My new mantra with people. I’m not going to name her, but a really lovely woman was saying to me once that she was going to [have work done]. And I was like, ‘Don’t f*** with your face, don’t do it.'”