Hannah Brown Admits ‘The Bachelor’ Felt Like a Kind of ‘Therapy’

When Hannah Brown joined The Bachelor cast, she had no idea what she was getting herself in to. Prior to competing for Colton Underwood’s heart, Brown didn’t really have much familiarity with the franchise that made her famous. It is likely for this reason that the Alabama native made for such great TV. Brown had plenty of memorable experiences during her stint on the ABC show. In fact, Brown likened her experience on the dating show to a kind of therapy.

Hannah Brown thoroughly enjoyed being a part of ‘The Bachelor’ cast

Fans of The Bachelor will recall that Brown got a pretty decent edit on The Bachelor. In fact, her main point of drama and contention seemed to be with her fellow castmate, Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Both Brown and Miller-Keyes knew of each other thanks to their time competing in the pageant world. But despite the verbal spats between the duo, Brown truly enjoyed her time on the show. “I say on The Bachelor I had the time of my life,” Brown revealed to The Squeeze podcast. “It was so fun being a contestant for me.”

Why the reality star likened her time on ‘The Bachelor’ to therapy

But Brown didn’t just enjoy the dates and experiences that being on The Bachelor provided her with. Unlike some other reality TV show contestants, she really loved being interviewed by the producers. According to the Dancing with the Stars champion, she felt that the interviewers allowed her to get to know herself a lot more. “I would sit in the interview room with them for literally four hours,” Brown shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh somebody just wants to know about me.'”

Continuing on, Brown explained that, unbeknownst to her, her interviews served as wonderful content for The Bachelor. However, she maintains that it felt really good to talk about herself and process her emotions during her interviews. “Being on that side, as like one of the girls, was actually really fun,” Brown explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, somebody’s asking me about me!’ And I’m like, ‘This is [a] kind of therapy, which is messed up.” Ultimately, Brown shared that those frequent questions fostered tremendous growth for her. “I really grew from it, actually,” she admitted. “Mainly because I was being asked about myself and really being able to ask myself those shared questions.”

Brown admits that she struggled on her season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Given that Brown was so open with The Bachelor producers, it’s no surprise that she was chosen as The Bachelorette. However, Brown admits that being the lead of the popular dating show wasn’t quite as fun as being a contestant. The Special Forces alum admitted that being The Bachelorette came with “a lot of pressure.” She confessed that she wasn’t fully prepared for how much the show would transform her life.

“I wasn’t one of these people that planned for all this to happen,” Brown divulged. “It was overwhelming for me because it happened really quickly.” Brown also explained that she had a bit of imposter syndrome after she was chosen as the show’s lead. This was especially true since she didn’t make the top four of Underwood’s season. “I had a lot of insecurities going into it,” she explained. “I was like playing these games with myself.” Clearly, Brown’s stints on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette were wildly different. Fortunately, she’s gone to actual therapy to help her process both of those experiences.