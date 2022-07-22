What Is Hannah Davis Jeter’s Net Worth Compared to Her Husband Derek Jeter’s?

During his career with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter was one of the most famous baseball players in the world but he’s also one of the most private. The former shortstop is married to Hannah Davis Jeter who is also very private. However, there are a few things we know about the couple and their relationship including the celebrities Derek dated before Hannah, details on their storybook wedding, and what Hannah’s net worth is compared to her husband’s.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis attend American Express Presents CARBONE Beach in Miami | John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach

In his playing days, Derek was a celebrity athlete and dated quite a few high-profile women.

Back in 1997, Derek was in a relationship with Mariah Carey. The songbird admitted that when they got together she was still in an unhappy marriage with music executive Tommy Mottola. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Carey stated that Derek was actually the “catalyst” for her decision to divorce her “controlling” husband. The Bronx Bomber and “Hero” singer parted ways in 1998.

Before she was married to Nick Lachey, Derek and then-Vanessa Minnillo dated on and off for three years before calling it quits for good in 2006. During one breakup with Vanessa, Derek was reportedly seeing actor Scarlett Johansson after they were spotted together. However, neither one of them ever confirmed if they were actually an item.

In 2011, Derek and TV star Minka Kelly started dating. They split in 2011 and one year later, the baseball player met his future wife.

When Hannah and Derek tied the knot

Derek and Hannah were introduced by a mutual friend in 2012 and began dating soon after. Three years later, the former shortstop popped the question.

On July 9, 2016, the longtime Yankee and Hannah were married at the picturesque Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. Some of the guests in attendance were Derek’s teammates Jorge Posada, Andruw Jones, and Tino Martinez.

The bride wore a custom Vera Wang mermaid dress for the ceremony. When it came time for the reception, Mrs. Jeter changed into a custom Vera Wang V-neck charmeuse halter gown.

What is the model’s net worth compared to the former Yankee star

Derek’s wife has worked as a model for years. She’s done campaigns for several brands including Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s. She also appeared in multiple issues of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit edition and was the magazine’s cover model in 2015. In addition, Hannah was the host of Product Runway: Junior from 2015 to 2017 and had a part in the 2015 remake of Vacation. Today, she has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As for her husband, Derek had hefty contracts when he played with the Yankees as well as lucrative endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Gatorade, VISA, Ford, and XM Satellite Radio. These days he has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

