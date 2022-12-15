Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean disputed Faye Clarke’s assertion that she told her not to do Below Deck Adventure. But now Clarke realizes that the person who she messaged on Instagram, who she thought was Ferrier, was actually someone using a fake account.

Clarke originally told another media outlet that Ferrier advised her to not do the show. Ferrier said the comment was untrue and she would never bad mouth Bravo.

“Hey there – just want to clear this up. The first time I had contact with Faye was a few days ago when this article came out. I don’t bad mouth the show and I don’t bad mouth Bravo,” Ferrier wrote on the Below Deck Above Average Instagram account.

Faye Clarke said Hannah Ferrier told her ‘not to do’ Below Deck Adventure

In a recent interview, Clarke said Ferrier told her not to do Below Deck Adventure. “I really did — I reached out to Hannah on Instagram and I was quite shocked that she replied. She told me not to do it. She said it is harder than you’ll ever imagine, but it’s very addictive,” Clarke told Metro.

“Obviously, she did many seasons so she kept going and she’s really happy now,” she continued. “So actually, to be honest, her advice didn’t even change my mind. I still did it.”

Faye Clarke finally talked to Hannah Ferrier – and realized she wasn’t messaging with her!

Clarke was stunned when she saw Ferrier’s reaction to her comment. So Clarke reached out to Ferrier and realized she had communicated with someone posing as Ferrier on social media.

“This is regarding a conversation that I had during an interview with a reporter about me reaching out to other members of the Below Deck family,” Clarke shared on her Instagram story. “Somebody I reached out to was Hannah. She’s obviously a very, very well-respected, chief steward on Bravo. And she’s worked her butt off. And, you know, she’s incredibly brilliant and famous for this. So I reached out to her on Instagram. She has thousands, thousands of followers.”

“All of her pictures matched up. And I generally asked her about how her experience was on the show,” she continued. ” Now, since then, obviously, interviewers ask me everything about my life, my career history, my family, my plans, my future. And they ask me if I’d reached out to anyone from the series. So I said, Hannah.”

Faye says Hannah is the ‘queen of yachting’ and to beware who you talk to online

“Since then, Hannah has seen this and said, ‘Hey, girl, I don’t remember talking to you.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, we did it like June 2021.’ And she’s like no, I don’t think we did. So we’ve been having a good chat now. I think this is actually the real Hannah and the one before was the fake account.”

“So I just want everyone to be aware that, you know, be careful of who you’re chatting to on Instagram, that everyone is who they say they are. And be careful with your details and everything and much love and much respect to the queen of yachting, Hannah.”