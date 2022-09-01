Hannah Ferrier From ‘Below Deck Med’ on ‘RHOBH’ Drama – ‘They Go Low, They Go Dirty’ [Exclusive]

Hannah Ferrier dealt with some pretty intense drama both on and off Below Deck Mediterranean but said the explosive social media fallout on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is literally next level.

After Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins exchanged spicy social media messages, the RHOBH encounter took on a life of its own. Beauvais’ son Jax was suddenly getting trolled. Lisa Rinna said her children received death threats. And some cast members were accused of hiring “bot” accounts to attack the cast and their family. And none of this occurred on the show.

Hannah Ferrier says ‘RHOBH’ go ‘low’ and ‘dirty’

Ferrier who is now a wife and mother shook her head when thinking of how heated and out of control the situation has become. “I hate [the attacks on] children, I hate the whole racism stuff,” Ferrier told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “With Housewives, they go low, they go dirty. It’s a pretty brutal setup.”

However, that’s the name of the game Ferrier said. “With Real Housewives, you’re signing up to rip each other’s heads off,” she observed. “And if you don’t, you don’t get brought back. But it’s pretty disgusting what’s going on. Because I love Garcelle as well. I think she’s just a fabulous woman. I’m definitely Garcelle and Sutton [Stracke] on Beverly Hills [laughed].” Fans are now divided between siding with Beauvais and Stracke versus Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley.

“It’s quite disturbing, I saw some of the comments,” she said referring to the string of written attacks on Beauvais’ son’s Instagram account. “But it all does look like they are from bot accounts.”

Bravo and the cast posted statements condemning the attacks on Jax.

‘RHOBH’ rumors and now … lawsuits?

In the latest RHOBH drama installation, Jenkins said she’s planning to sue a handful of publications for defamation. She posted a photo of letters she planned to send.

“For too long, irresponsible journalists, bloggers, and social media commentators have spread hurtful lies about me without consequences,” she captioned the image on Instagram. “I will no longer sit back and allow them to smear my name with impunity. I have instructed my lawyers to take whatever action is necessary to remove these false statements and to pursue justice from those who have been spreading lies about me.”

Meanwhile, other rumors circulated on social media, accusing various RHOBH cast members of hiring the bots to attack Jax to rumors of other cast members being fired from the show.

Hannah said ‘Below Deck’ was never like ‘RHOBH’ but it’s getting there

Ferrier said Housewives always had more explosive conflict than Below Deck. But she thinks Below Deck is starting to catch up when it comes to the drama both on and off camera.

“With Below Deck, especially back when I started, it was very much like real yachties doing a job,” she recalled. “I think nowadays, they are getting a little more of people coming on who want to be famous, get the Instagram followers and do OnlyFans. It’s getting more like that with Below Deck. But seven years ago it was genuine yachties working on a boat.”

