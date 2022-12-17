Hannah Ferrier Reveals ‘Below Deck Med’ off-Camera ‘Evidence Hiding’ Moment That No One – Even Producers – Knew

Hannah Ferrier revealed a Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 moment that no one– even production – knew about that left her feeling rattled.

She recently laughed about the incident, looking back at how funny it was. But she admitted at the time she was pretty stressed out, adding that she was fired only a few days later.

Captain Sandy’s ‘Below Deck Med’ white pants turned pink in the laundry, Hannah recalls

Laundry is always a big topic on Below Deck. And Ferrier recalled fetching Captain Sandy Yawn’s white pants and white shirt from the laundry after someone had washed the garments with a red shirt. “I’ll never forget I think it was like season 4 or season 5 when we were filming,” she recalled on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast. “And I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this, even production. Somebody had put the red polo in with Sandy’s white pants and white shirt.”

Hannah Ferrier |Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I open the washing machine and like her white pants, and white shirt are pink,” she laughed during a conversation with Below Deck chief stew Fraser Olender. “Because I was so scared, instead of just going, hey, this happened, let’s deal with it. I put my back to the camera, shoved these things up my skort, and then walked out to the dock to have a cigarette. Looked to see if anyone …”

Hannah ‘got rid of the evidence’ and didn’t tell Captain Sandy

Apparently, Ferrier disposed of the shirt and pants rather than tell Yawn. Olender wondered if Yawn asked about the clothes. “Oh no I think I got fired like a day or two later,” Ferrier laughed. Ferrier was fired on Below Deck Med Season 5 for forgetting to register her prescription Valium and for having a vape pen. “I’m like, later f***ers!” she laughed.

“But it was almost like I was nervous,” she said. “It was such a simple mistake. And I’m sure if that happened with Lee that you could just go like, look, somebody has done this, don’t know who, we all kind of work in laundry. Many apologies. Ordered you a new one. He’d but like hey, s*** happens, you know? Whereas I was like, OK put it up your skort and go get rid of the evidence as soon as possible.”

How does Fraser think he would work with Captain Sandy from ‘Below Deck Med’?

Olender had his fair share of laundry issues this season of Below Deck. Early in the season, Rosbach received the wrong uniform and hilariously tried to wear the smaller version before changing to head out on deck. He also had a missing uniform shirt so he said goodbye to the guests wearing his blue St. David polo – something that stressed Olender.

Rosbach will be leaving the show on the next Below Deck episode titled, “His Watch Has Ended.” Olender told Ferrier he loved working with Rosbach. Plus Rosbach is the only captain he’s worked for on Below Deck.

Olender said if he was in the same position as Ferrier with the laundry mixup, he would just own it. But she joked, “I will give you four seasons of working with Sandy, and then I want to see if you say the same thing.”

“I don’t know how well we’d work together,” Olender said about working with Yawn. “I just work very well with Captain Lee.”