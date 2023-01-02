‘Hannah Montana’: Dolly Parton ‘Brought Doughnuts and Dolly Merch for Everyone,’ Says Miley Cyrus

It’s widely agreed that Dolly Parton is one of the nicest celebrities out there. From her charm and grace when meeting fans, to her many charitable endeavors, the singer has been praised for her kindness for years. Her goddaughter Miley Cyrus recently shared a story about Parton’s giving nature while appearing on Hannah Montana alongside Cyrus.

Why Dolly Parton wanted Cyrus to be her ‘fairy goddaughter’

(L-R): Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton in ‘Hannah Montana’ | Joel Warren/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Parton is Cyrus’ godmother. Her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, had been friends with Parton for years, joining her on tour as an opening act. When he and his wife Tish welcomed Cyrus, Parton said (via SiriusXM), “She’s got to be my fairy goddaughter.”

The pair became very close. And when Cyrus became a teen sensation with her starring role on Disney’s Hannah Montana, she called on her godmother to guest star. Parton played Cyrus’ character’s “Aunt Dolly” on the show. And the “Wrecking Ball” singer recently shared an anecdote about Parton’s behavior on the set.

Miley Cyrus praises Dolly Parton’s ‘gracious[ness]’ on ‘Hannah Montana’ set

“It is, like, unparalleled how gracious she is,” Cyrus said while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2022. She then shared that, when Parton showed up for her guest role on Hannah Montana, “she came in and brought doughnuts and Dolly merch for everyone.”

Fallon talked about Parton’s recent appearance on his show. He had praised her for agreeing to be on the children’s show.

“And she turned it around and said how cool you were to have her on,” he laughed. Cyrus said her godmother “always says that,” then mimicked Parton: “‘Because you introduced me to a whole new audience.'”

“I don’t know if Dolly knows what Dolly is, you know?” the singer continued, referring to her godmother’s legendary status in the music world.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s collaborations, from music to holiday specials

Cyrus and Parton have continued working together over the years. The pair frequently perform “Jolene” together, whether it’s at the country star’s Dollywood amusement park, or at the 2019 Grammys.

They’ve also collaborated on music — Parton duetted with Cyrus on “Rainbowland” for the former Disney star’s 2017 album Younger Now, while Cyrus returned the favor on Parton’s 2020 Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

They’re teaming up again this holiday season for a few different projects. Cyrus appeared in Parton’s NBC Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, and the pair will co-host Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Dolly Parton said she ‘just knew [Miley Cyrus] was a star’

Cyrus and Parton are effusive in their praise of each other, from the music they each make, to the impact they’ve had on others’ lives. In a speech presenting her godmother with a Billboard Hitmaker Award (via People), Cyrus said Parton “has paved the way for other women songwriters, encouraging them to take ownership and get the credit that they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Parton has said she always knew Cyrus was going to be a great performer. She seemed her “a great little comedian” on Hannah Montana. And praised her songwriting prowess, too.

“I just knew she was just going to make it,” Parton told Marie Claire of her now-famous goddaughter. “I just knew she was a star.”