What Happened to Keyboard Player Billy Preston — the Unofficial 5th Beatles Member

Billy Preston is amongst an exclusive club of a few musicians who some refer to as the “fifth Beatle.” Billy Preston was a keyboard player who impacted The Beatles more than some may realize. Outside of The Beatles, Preston had an accomplished career, working with many of the greatest artists ever.

Billy Preston was a keyboard prodigy as a child

Billy Preston | Ian Showell/Keystone/Getty Images

Some people are naturally gifted at playing instruments, and Preston realized his gift at a young age. By the age of 10, he was playing the organ for gospel singers like Mahalia Jackson, despite being entirely self-taught. At 11, he appeared on an episode of Nat King Cole’s NBC TV show and sang a Fats Domino song with Cole.

In 1962, Preston joined Little Richard’s band as an organist. While performing in Hamburg, Preston met The Beatles, who had been invited to be Little Richard’s opening act. In 1962, he played on Sam Cooke’s Night Beat album and released his debut album, 16 Yr. Old Soul. He then joined Ray Charles’ band in 1967. All of this exposure in the 1960s made Preston one of the most sought keyboard players in music.

Billy Preston joined The Beatles for the ‘Get Back’ sessions

Billy Preston befriended The Beatles in the 1960s. In the late 1960s, tensions were rising between The Beatles, eventually leading to their breakup. George Harrison invited Preston to play with The Beatles during their “Get Back” sessions to cool the room down. In Anthology, Harrison said the experiment worked as the band behaved best with Preston in the room.

“It’s interesting to see how nicely people behave when you bring a guest in because they don’t want everybody to know they’re so bitchy,” Harrison shared. “Suddenly, everybody’s on their best behavior. He got on the electric piano, and straight away there was 100 percent improvement in the vibe in the room. Having this fifth person was just enough to cut the ice that we’d created among ourselves.

“Billy didn’t know all the politics and the games that had been going on, so in his innocence, he got stuck in and gave an extra little kick to the band,” he added. “Everybody was happier to have somebody else playing, and it made what we were doing more enjoyable. We all played better, and it was a great session.”

Their single “Get Back” was credited to “The Beatles with Billy Preston,” making Preston one of only two musicians who share credit with The Beatles. He did return to play on Abbey Road but only played the organ on “Something” and “I Want You (She’s So Heavy).”

Preston continued to work with legends for the rest of his career

After working with The Beatles in the 1960s, Billy Preston continued to work with Harrison and John Lennon in their solo careers. He also backed legendary artists such as Joe Cocker, The Rolling Stones, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. In 2021, 15 years after his death, Preston was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.