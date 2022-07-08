What Happens When You Dial Surfer Boy Pizza and 3 Other Phone Numbers From ‘Stranger Things’

The Surfer Boy Pizza phone number has many Stranger Things fans dialing on their phones. Find out what happens when you call the fictional pizza shop, plus three other active phone numbers from the Netflix series fans can call.

Eduardo Franco as Argyle | Netflix

Surfer Boy Pizza number connects fans to Argyle

Argyle (Eduardo Franco), Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) California-stoner best friend, gave Stranger Things fans plenty of laughs in season 4. The dedicated Surfer Boy Pizza employee is passionate about his job, which fans can hear if they dial the number on the Surfer Boy Pizza Van —805-457-PIZZA (or 805-457-4992).

If you dial the number, you’ll hear a busy Argyle on the other line. “Surfs up!” he starts. “Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple which comes from a can. Oh, can you hold dude?”

Then, Argyle addresses his Surfer Boy Pizza colleagues. “Brochacos, I just got another order before this dude on hold called it’s super specific, like weird specific. You ready?”

He continues: “So first, it’s got to be a six-inch crust and it’s gotta be super yellow. I don’t know, don’t ask me man. That’s what they said. And then we gotta get the red sauce, just up to the edge on the crust. So don’t go over. And next, they want, and this is really important, four chops of white mozzarella, three habaneros nice and bright orange, two green pepper slices, gotta let the habanero sing man. And then one, just one, piece of blue cheese on top. Now I know it’s strange. Blue cheese is damn near mold. But hey, have you tried it? Try before you deny bro. Ok, that’s all I got. Did you get the order? Yeah, cool.”

Then it’s back to your call: “Ok, sorry brochaco thanks for waiting.” You can’t interact with the recording, but it’s still a cool Easter Egg for fans after Stranger Things 4.

The Nina Project phone number from ‘Stranger Things 4’ also works

Under the protection of Dr. Owens’ (Paul Reiser) men, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan, and Argyle are found by the military and pressed for information in Stranger Things 4. Before succumbing to his gunshot wounds, Dr. Owens’ associate gives Mike a pen and encourages him to contact Nina, which we later find out is Dr. Brenner’s Nina Project.

When Mike finally opens the pen that doesn’t work, he finds a phone number: 202-968-6161. If you dial this number, you’ll hear what Mike heard: “a bunch of weird noises.” They sound like a dial-up modem with ringing and clicking in the background, which you can hear for a moment before the call disconnects.

Yuri’s phone is also still active

In search of Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder) gets a package post-marked from Russia containing a Russian Matryoshka doll and a phone number — 907-206-7700. You get Yuri’s (Nikola Đuričko) voicemail if you dial the number.

ominous clock ticking was the worst sound of ST4 until i heard yuri's laugh pic.twitter.com/a6JxvREJTd — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 8, 2022

At first, the peanut butter smuggler tries to mess with callers and make them believe he answered the phone. However, his voicemail continues:

“I got you. I got you good. I must be very busy now, perhaps with a customer. Perhaps with my beautiful Katinka. But I’m pleased to book a trip for you another time for a good, fair price. …. Just leave a number and I will call when less busy. Goodbye.”

The phone number from ‘Stranger Things 3’ still connects to Murray Bauman

Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) first appeared in Stranger Things 2 when Barb’s (Shannon Purser) parents hired him to investigate her disappearance. In season 3, Joyce gives Murray’s phone number as a point of contact — 618-625-8313.

Brett Gelman as Murray | Netflix

The phone number is still in service. When you call Murray’s number, you’re connected to a voicemail. Murray first addresses his mother, who he implores to call back during designated hours. Then, he addresses Joyce and says he has news that’s “not good or bad but it’s something.” After season 3 ended, many fans presumed this was Murray hinting about Hopper being alive, and they were right.

Murray’s message concludes: “You are simply one of the many many nitwits to call here and the closest you will ever get to me is this prerecorded message … Never call here again! You are a parasite! Thank you and good day.” Of course, the mailbox is full.

Watch Stranger Things on Netflix.

RELATED: Eddie Munson Could Return in ‘Stranger Things 5’ and Defeat Vecna Based on Dungeons and Dragons Lore