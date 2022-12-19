New Poll Reveals the Hardest Working Member of the Royal Family Isn’t King Charles III, Prince William, or Kate Middleton

As the royal family rebranded following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they restructured their schedules to be even more present in the public’s eyes. The most visible members of the House of Windsor include King Charles III, William, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Surprisingly, none of these senior royals take the title of the hardest-working member of the royal family.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The most visible royal has historically been Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter

Princess Anne has historically taken on most royal engagements. She generally outpaces her brother, nephew, and niece regarding visibility as a senior royal.

One day after her mother’s funeral, Anne flew to Glasgow in Scotland to meet with city officials, accept condolences and inspect wreaths left in honor of her mother, reported The New York Times. The newspaper reported Anne often logs more than 400 public events a year.

Her approval ratings are also higher than any surviving senior royals, except for William and Kate.

“Growing up when she did, Anne appreciated that the monarchy could only survive if it could justify its existence,” said historian Edward Owens to The New York Times. “She’s always recognized that the family can only enjoy the privileges of royal life if they work hard.”

Is Anne still the hardest-working royal? The results of a new report

According to @rebootdigitalpr, who analysed entries on the Court Circular, this is how many official engagements each working member of the Royal Family carried out in 2022: pic.twitter.com/egtjJW6W4Y — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 19, 2022

Royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted the results of a data report that showed Anne continues to work harder than any other member of the House of Windsor. He wrote, “According to Reboot Digital PR, who analyzed entries on the Court Circular, this is how many official engagements each working member of the royal family carried out in 2022.”

The data showed that Princess Anne came out on top with 214 engagements. She was followed by her brother, King Charles III, who logged in 181 appearances.

Surprisingly, third and fourth place in the poll was taken by Prince Edward at 143 and his wife, Countess Sophie, at 138 each. Prince William followed the royal couple with 126 appearances for the year.

In order of the number of engagements attended, the remainder of the poll listed Camilla, the queen consort, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Kate, the Princess of Wales, and the Duke of Kent rounding out the top 10.

Will Princess Anne have a more significant role in the monarchy now that her brother is the king of the United Kingdom?

Princess Anne | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for St James Quarter

The New York Times reported that Anne’s role as a senior royal would escalate further as she assists her brother, Charles, in his duties as king. She will remain a trusted adviser within the royal family, helping Charles navigate complex matters within his clan, including Prince Andrew’s scandals and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s outspokenness.

Anne’s high stature within the House of Windsor is due to her close ties with Charles. Regarding her royal rank, she is currently 16th in the line of succession behind her nephews, Prince William and Harry, and their combined five children.

Anne also falls in line behind her brother Prince Andrew, his daughter Beatrice and Eugenie, their children, and her brother Prince Edward, his son and daughter.