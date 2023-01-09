‘Harlem’ Season 2: Sherri Shepherd and Lil Rel Added to the Cast; Who Isn’t Returning?

TV series Harlem Season 1 concluded with Camille (Meagan Good) quitting her job and reuniting with Ian (Tyler Lepley), unknowingly in front of his fianceé. Season 2 is set to premiere in February 2023, featuring several cast members that viewers have already gotten to know. However, many new faces are also joining the Prime Video series. For example, the four friends who center the series will reprise their roles, but many familiar recurring roles, including Dr. Elise Pruitt, portrayed by Whoopi Goldberg, won’t return. Additionally, the dramedy will introduce several characters played by notable faces such as Sherri Shephard, Lil Rel Howery, Rick Fox, and Countess Vaughn will join the cast.

The four main cast members will return for ‘Harlem’ Season 2

The show revolves around four friends, hopeful professor Camille (Meagan Good), dress designer Quinn (Grace Byers), unemployed singer Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), and dating app creator Tye (Jerrie Johnson), who met at New York University and are navigating through life as mid-thirty-year-olds.

Camille, Tye, Quinn, and Angie are out here making headlines, because @harlemonprime Season 2 drops February 3! pic.twitter.com/XCT6Gf8HsS — Culture Rated PV (@cultureratedPV) December 7, 2022

They will return for season 2 alongside Camille’s ex Ian (Tyler Lepley), Quinn’s love interest Isabela (Juani Feliz), and performer alongside Angie in a musical, Eric (Jonathan Burke).

Several regulars, including Whoopi Goldberg, aren’t listed to return for another episode of ‘Harlem’

One-night stand Anna (Kate Rockwell) interviewed Tye for a Forbes feature, and their relationship deteriorated when the developer didn’t want to pursue anything with a white woman.

Anna doesn’t appear to be returning for the new season after she told Tye to delete her number.

Not us triple checking our spelling and punctuation for this Dr. Pruitt intro. #HarlemEverAfter pic.twitter.com/aDWsRJWaZi — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) December 7, 2021

As Camille quit her teaching job, her former bosses, Robin (Andrea Martin) and Dr. Elise Pruitt (Whoopi Goldberg), aren’t returning.

Quinn’s mother, Patricia (Jasmine Guy), who appeared to bankroll her daughter’s dress company, and her love interest Shawn (Robert Ri’chard), also aren’t listed to appear in the new season. Additionally, Ian’s fianceé Mira (Rana Roy) seemingly won’t return. Therefore, it’s possible that Ian and Camille work on their relationship as he admitted he intended to propose to her.

Season 2 of ‘Harlem’ will introduce several characters

Harlem Season 2 will feature several new characters, including Angie’s mom Sonya (Sherri Shepherd), and stepbrother Freddie (Lil Rel Howery), Quinn’s father, Phil (Rick Fox), real estate agent Michael (Luke Forbes) who Quinn’s mom wants her to date, plant shop owner and Tye’s new friend Aimee (Rachel True), actor Countess Vaughn as herself, and another new addition Zoe (Courtnee Carter).

New year, new season, same drama ? Season 2 of #HarlemOnPrime begins February 3 on @primevideo! pic.twitter.com/Gv0ovYHCzR — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) December 29, 2022

The new season revolves around the four friends again as Camille tries to figure out her romantic and professional future, Quinn continues to get to know herself better, Angie’s career takes a turn for the better, and Tye contemplates her potential. Harlem premieres February 3, 2023, on Prime Video.