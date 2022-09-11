Harrison Ford Came Out of Retirement for ‘Indiana Jones 4’ $65 Million Salary

An actor is considered to be bankable if they can guarantee that their appearance in a movie will result in the film’s box office success. Some of the most bankable actors include Tom Cruise, Samuel L. Jackson, and Harrison Ford. Ford has appeared in two franchises throughout his career and retired in 2007. However, he came out of retirement for Indiana Jones 4‘s $65 million salary.

Harrison Ford is one of the highest-grossing actors

Harrison Ford in a scene from the film ‘Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom’, 1984. | Paramount/Getty Images

Ford’s career started in the early ’60s when the star landed bit roles and uncredited parts in movies. The star struggled throughout the start of his career and eventually decided to teach himself carpentry to support his then-wife and children. Ford’s luck started looking up when Francis Ford Coppola hired him for his carpentry skills to expand his office. Coppola then gave Ford minor roles in The Conversation and Apocalypse Now.

In the late ’70s, Ford began receiving meatier roles appearing in Heroes, Hanover Street, and The Fresco Kid. So when George Lucas was looking for actors for his soap opera film Star Wars, he brought Ford in to audition. Ford won over the director and cast him as Han Solo. Star Wars became a highly successful box office film and brought Ford immediate recognition, as well as a long-running franchise.

In 1981, Ford landed his next big blockbuster role in Raiders of the Lost Ark, playing Indiana Jones. The movie was also a massive success and was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. Ford reprised the role in Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade.

Harrison Ford agreed to star in ‘Indiana Jones’ 4 for a salary of $65 million

Ford has a career that spans nearly six decades. According to IMDb, the actor has 85 acting credits. He is the seventh highest-grossing actor with movies that have grossed over $5.4 billion in North America and over $9 billion worldwide.

Ford put a lot of work into his Indiana Jones performances, which shows in his box office earnings and salary. According to The Richest, Ford earned $5.9 million for the first Indiana Jones movie. He was paid significantly less for the second film Temple of Doom, taking home $4.5 million.

Ford earned $4.9 million for The Last Crusade, but his biggest paycheck came when he went on a self-imposed semi-retirement. Paramount had to convince Ford to leave retirement for his iconic Indiana Jones character in the fourth movie in the franchise, The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

However, as it turns out, the paycheck may have helped grease the wheels. Men’s Health notes that the actor was paid $65 million to star in the widely successful 2008 movie — a far cry from his first Star Wars paycheck of $10,000.

What is Harrison Ford’s net worth?

Ford is one of the few lucky actors involved with two major franchises. His extensive repertoire makes it easy to see why Ford is worth so much. Celebrity Net Worth places Ford’s net worth at $300 million. Ford is one of the highest-paid actors of today.

The outlet notes that Ford was paid $9 million for his role in The Patriot Games and $10 million for Clear and Present Danger. He earned a consistent $20 million for Air Force One, Random Hearts, What Lies Beneath, and Six Days Seven Nights.

RELATED: Harrison Ford Turns 80: Here Are 5 of His Most Iconic Roles