Harry and Meghan Face a ‘Win-Win’ Situation With the Future of ‘Spare’ — Report

Spare has seemingly added a hefty chunk of change to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s net worth since leaving the royal family. Despite the memoir hitting shelves in January 2023, it may continue to bring in money for the couple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could reportedly get a “record deal” leading to a Spare TV or film adaptation.

Harry and Meghan stand to get a ‘record deal’ for the rights to ‘Spare’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

According to a report from The Mirror, if Harry and Meghan sell the rights to Spare, it could bring with it a huge payday. Additionally, Hollywood is said to be eager “for the words to be turned into a production.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s reportedly “banking on receiving a record deal if he is to sell the movie or streaming rights for his explosive bestseller.”

Ghostwritten by J.R. Moehringer, Harry’s memoir debuted on Jan. 10, 2023. It included bombshells and allegations involving everyone from Prince William and Kate Middleton to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Following its release, Spare quickly became a best-seller, securing a spot as the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

Harry and Meghan are supposedly ‘hopeful’ that ‘Spare’ will become a movie

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir | Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Per the report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “hopeful” Spare will become a feature film. And, as a source remarked, whatever happens with Spare, whether it heads to a streaming service or the big screen, “Harry and Meghan are in a win-win position.”

Harry, they said, “will command a top-dollar fee for the rights, while involving Archewell would mean a more lucrative ‘double dip.’”

Meanwhile, another source remarked: “Given the success of Spare and Harry’s cachet, he can count on a record or near-record deal.”

Currently, the couple has a multi-year deal with Netflix in place as well as Spotify.

‘Revelations’ from Harry and Meghan may not be over after ‘Spare’ and Netflix docuseries

First came the Oprah interview in March 2021. Then the six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in December 2022 and, most recently, Harry’s memoir in January 2023.

While an insider told The Sun Harry and Meghan are supposedly done with tell-alls — “That period of their life is over—as there is nothing left to say.” — that may not actually be the case.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told the New York Post, “‘There is nothing left to say’ is a factually inaccurate declaration.” The To Di For Daily podcast creator went on to reference one of Harry’s promotional interviews for Spare.

“Prince Harry himself told the Telegraph that he held back revelations in Spare to protect his father [King Charles III] and brother [Prince William]. This portion of his interview was instantly interpreted as a potential threat that Harry could continue to spill the tea.”

Meanwhile, what’s next for the couple isn’t confirmed as Harry and Meghan have no forthcoming projects, from a potential Archetypes Season 2 to Netflix programming and book titles, that have been officially announced save for Harry’s Invictus Games documentary.