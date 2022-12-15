‘Harry & Meghan’: Inside Tyler Perry’s Rescue of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were relinquishing their duties as senior members of the royal family in 2020, they planned to live in Vancouver, Canada. But after having their security stripped from them and their home becoming global knowledge, Harry quickly learned that they’d once again need to flee to live safe and comfortable lives. Just days before the world shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan made a call that would change their lives. With no plan in sight, Tyler Perry came to their rescue. Episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan details how Perry became their saving grace.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton – Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

How Tyler Perry and Meghan Markle first connected

Perry admits that he did not follow the royal family. But like millions around the world, Perry was fascinated by Meghan and Harry’s love story.

He sympathized with the Suits alum after her father, Thomas Markle, began using the press to push his own agenda. Having found mega success on his own, Perry experienced his own family turmoil brought on by fame. He sent a letter to Meghan to encourage her throughout the process.

“I sent her a note just praying for her to be able to move through it and hold on and let her know that everything in her life had prepared her for this moment, or so I thought,” he said. Meghan was touched by the note, especially because she’d never met Perry before.

Meghan has an emotional breakdown with Tyler Perry

Once Meghan and Harry made the decision to leave the U.K., their resources were limited. The couple were on their own, outside of the security of the Palace. Meghan reached out to Perry.

“Months and months and months went by, and then one day, when we were in Canada, I had called him, finally after years at that point,” she explained. “First time we ever spoke, and I was a wreck. And I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all. And that was that moment with Tyler and me.”

Source: YouTube

Perry’s knowledge didn’t go too far beyond the media frenzy that ensued after Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce. In the episode, Perry says he was shocked by how Princess Diana was thrown to the wolves and left to fend for herself. And once Meghan revealed her fears, he gave Meghan the hard truth.

“I said to her: every one of your fears are valid…to tell Meghan that I felt her feeling were valid hurt. I didn’t want to have to say that to her, I didn’t want her to feel that, but I didn’t want to lie to her,” Perry said.

Tyler Perry gives Meghan and Harry a place to live and security…for free

As growing concerns over COVID-19 spread worldwide and their location became known to the world, Harry decided Canada wasn’t a safe place for the family anymore. With just weeks to spare before their security was stripped, Meghan spoke with Perry about their situation.

“They just wanted to be free, they wanted to be free to love and be happy. They did not have a plan. There was no plan,” Perry said firmly. He offered his home and security.

Source: YouTube

“He was like, ‘My house is safe, I’ll make sure you have security, and you take your time,’” Meghan said of Perry’s offer. “I was like, ‘We can stay for like a week, and we can find somewhere else to live,’” she says she cried. But Perry wouldn’t buy it. “He said, ‘You’re not going to stay for a week. You’re going to stay as long as you need, and I’m going to get you there safely.’”

Perry even sent over his private jet for the family, with Meghan’s mother along with them. They lived in his California property. The couple revealed Perry is also the godfather of their daughter, Lilibet.