Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed a 'perfect' opportunity on Halloween with Archie and Lili, but they did say 'all they need to' in a photo, per a body language expert.

Halloween brought with it tricks, treats, and a royal sighting. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were out and about on Oct. 31, 2023, with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. According to a body language expert, the rare glimpse of the family of four was, in part, “confusing.”

Harry and Meghan’s ‘backs-to-camera’ pose with Archie and Lili sent a message about their ‘loving relationship and idyllic parenting’

Body language expert Judi James analyzed a snapshot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside their kids on Halloween. In it, they walked down the street in Montecito, California, with the parents in jeans and hats.

“The composition and body language of this photo throws up some confusing signals,” James told the U.K.’s Mirror. “It’s yet another back view of Harry and Meghan, in keeping with their recent backs-to-camera stroll on their holiday break. Only this time, the pose involves the entire family with Archie holding onto his dad’s hand while Lilibet is bundled into Meghan’s arms.”

“‌They are clearly aware that a back view tells all they need to in terms of the narrative of their loving relationship and idyllic parenting,” the expert said. It also sent “the message that they want their privacy respected.”

Halloween would’ve been the ‘perfect’ opportunity for Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili to go out undetected

Halloween offered Harry and Meghan a unique opportunity for a family outing with no one the wiser, James said.

“Meghan herself mentioned when she spoke about how she and Harry used their Halloween disguises to take the opportunity to mingle out in public without being recognised [sic],” she said, referring to the first Halloween Harry and Meghan spent together in 2016.

“This could have been the perfect season to go out with the children with all four in Halloween masks or costumes to mingle and have fun without being recognised [sic] at all,” the expert continued. “And no need for back views.”

Therefore, “Going out on the one night where everyone is in costume and not wearing a costume does make it look as though they wanted to be spotted. Or at least be easily recognisable [sic] in a photo.”

Additionally, James noted that another element caught her eye. “They even have buckets ready, suggesting they were setting out to go knocking on doors asking for treats,” she added. “Which would have to be a show-stopping moment for anyone opening their door to find the royal line-up on their porch.”

Archie and Lili weren’t ‘into’ Halloween ‘at all’ in 2021, according to Meghan Markle

During a November 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Meghan opened up about Archie and Lili’s Halloween experience. They happened to cross paths with DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Meghan explained she and Harry “wanted to do something fun for the kids. And then the kids were just not into it — at all.” At the time, Archie would’ve been 2, and Lili an infant at four months old.

“Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” Meghan said. “Not even five minutes,” DeGeneres added. “Finally, Harry talked him into putting the [dinosaur] head on. But Lili was a skunk.”

Calling Lili a “lil skunk” for Halloween, Meghan noted her daughter’s Flower from Bambi costume.

