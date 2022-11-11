‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe’s Parents Asked Him ‘Every Year’ if He Still Wanted to Do the Movies

It’s hard to picture the Harry Potter movies without Daniel Radcliffe. While the English actor initially only signed up for the first two films, he spent an entire decade of his life portraying the boy who lived. And while Potterheads may have been devastated if Radcliffe dropped out of the franchise, his parents always let the actor know it was an option. In fact, they checked in with him every year to make sure that he was still on board with playing the chosen one.

Daniel Radcliffe had acting credits before joining the ‘Harry Potter’ cast

Radcliffe caught the acting bug early on in life. Prior to the first Harry Potter movie, he had a couple of credits on his resume. In fact, his role in the TV film, David Copperfield was the reason he was recommended for the role of Harry Potter. In David Copperfield, Radcliffe worked alongside Maggie Smith, who was ultimately cast in the role of Minerva McGonagall. After seeing Radcliffe’s performance, the Harry Potter producers asked Radcliffe to come in and audition for the role. However, his parents denied the request.

Why Radcliffe’s parents didn’t initially let him audition for the film franchise

But why were Radcliffe’s parents against him trying out for such an incredible opportunity? They initially felt that the Harry Potter movies would be too big of a disruption to their son’s life. When the December Boys star was first offered the audition, part of the deal was the chosen actor would have to sign a contract committing to seven films. Furthermore, initially, the movies were set to be filmed in Los Angeles rather than at Leavesden.

What made the actor’s parents change their minds?

So what was it that changed Radcliffe’s parents’ minds? The terms of the deal shifted, and they had a chance run-in with the Harry Potter producer. While attending the theater one night, Radcliffe and his parents were seated right behind the producer. “When the deal changed to two films and set in London and then we had that like chance meeting with the producer at the theatre, then my parents are like, ‘Oh, maybe fate is trying to tell us something.'” Radcliffe revealed to Wired.

Radcliffe’s mom and dad checked in with him every year about the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

But even after Radcliffe was cast, his parents continued to check in with him. They always let him know that he could quit the Harry Potter franchise if ever he wasn’t having fun. In an interview with GQ, Radcliffe recalled his parents always making sure he was still enjoying his journey. “My mom and dad were really good at like asking me every year, ‘Are you still enjoying it?'” he recalled. “‘Do you still want to do this?’ I’m like, what am I gonna do? Go back to school? Like that’s not as fun as this.”

Unlike some child stars, Radcliffe didn’t seem to have stage parents. Perhaps that’s why he fared as well as he did, given the extreme amounts of fame and wealth that the Harry Potter movies provided him with. While speaking with ET Online, the actor praised his parents and their approach to his career. “My parents were incredible,” Radcliffe stated. “They were really supportive. They walked the balance of not being pushy but always supportive. In a way that’s not often credited to the parents of child actors.”