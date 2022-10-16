‘Harry Potter’ Fans Claimed Kate Middleton After She Channeled 1 Iconic Uniform

When Kate Middleton stepped out on a royal tour in a light blue coat, some Harry Potter fans pointed out similarities to one iconic uniform.

The Princess of Wales is known to make deliberate fashion statements. And she’s also shown off her spell-casting skills before. So, there’s room to argue the ensemble in question could have been a nod to the famous films.

Kate Middleton’s deliberate fashion choices

As is expected for almost anyone in Kate’s position, many of her fashion choices seem deliberate and meaningful. Royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told Newsweek, “Princess Kate’s wardrobe is probably the most important royal wardrobe of the moment …”

Holder added that her style receives scrutiny from “around the world the moment she steps out into the public eye.”

In Kate’s early years as a royal, she wore more “High Street” labels, affordable to everyday working people. Though her style has evolved as she’s been dressing for her role as queen, having accessible staples is still an important aspect.

“The High Street element of her wardrobe, like every other, will have been planned and premeditated as the impact of every tiny style statement is understood by the palace to communicate to the world an important message,” Holder noted.

Kate Middleton outfit channeled a ‘Harry Potter’ uniform

When Kate stepped out in a blue coat with caped shoulders, it reminded some fans of the chic uniform donned by students of the Beauxbatons Academy in the Harry Potter films.

In the books and films, students from the French school were highly refined and even traveled in magical carriages. So, if the similarities are more than a coincidence, which seems possible, maybe Kate could relate.

As reported by People, fans were excited about the “Beauxbatons realness” of Kate’s look. “I’ve just been alerted to the very important development that Kate Middleton has enrolled in Beauxbatons Academy and I look forward to seeing if she submits her name for the Triwizard Tournament this year,” one wrote on Twitter.

Kate Middleton and Prince William practiced their ‘Harry Potter’ spell-casting

The coat wasn’t Kate’s first brush with fans of “the boy who lived.” She also visited Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden near London for the Making of Harry Potter studio tour in 2013 while pregnant with Prince George. Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied her, and the royals practiced their wand techniques.

William proved he’s no stranger to spell-casting by shouting “Expelliarmos” at a group of children pretending to be Dumbledore’s Army. But, since Dumbledore is a Harry Potter protagonist, it’s not exactly clear whose side he was on.

During the visit, William revealed that Harry was a fan of the movies. While learning spell-casting, he asked, “Where’s my brother? Why isn’t he doing this?”

The Prince of Wales was excited to see props from The Dark Knight trilogy but disclosed Harry had other things in mind. “On the other hand, Harry’s just excited to see a real-life talking owl in the Harry Potter studios,” he joked (People). “I haven’t told him yet that Harry Potter is fictional, so please keep the secret for a little longer.”

