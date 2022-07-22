‘Harry Potter’: Robert Pattinson Wouldn’t Work for Weeks at a Time

Robert Pattinson certainly began his professional acting career with a bang. After getting cut out of his first film, Vanity Fair, he hit the jackpot with his second role. Pattinson was cast as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Playing the Hufflepuff Hogwarts champion would change the course of the actor’s life. It would also be a huge learning experience for the “Let Me Sign” singer.

‘Harry Potter’ actors Stanislav Ianevski, Clemence Poesy, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Katie Leung, and Robert Pattinson | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson planned on attending university before joining the ‘Harry Potter’ cast

Over the years, Pattinson has credited Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as the film that made him want to pursue acting professionally. Prior to filming the movie, the Twilight actor had every intention of going to college. However, Pattinson was forced to change his plans thanks to the film schedule of the magical Warner Bros flick. Filming the fourth installment of Harry Potter took much more time than anyone expected.

Why ‘The Batman’ actor didn’t work for weeks at a time

In an interview with Time Out, Pattinson recalled that the ever-changing film schedule often meant that he wasn’t working even on days that he was on set. The actor would often be called to the set of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, only to discover that he wasn’t needed for the scenes they were shooting that day. However, Pattinson didn’t seem bothered by this. In fact, he liked the warm environment of the set, and he’d often just chill out.

‘It went so far over schedule, I couldn’t go,” Pattinson shared of not going to college because of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. “It was supposed to be four months, but it ended up being 10 or 11. I’d turn up to set every day but not work for weeks at a time. I was 17, and I was the only person who wasn’t in school. I’d just hang about.”

Pattinson was able to live off of the money he made from ‘Harry Potter’ for a long while

But even though Pattinson didn’t work for weeks, he made a nice amount of money from playing Cedric Diggory. While speaking with GQ, the actor admitted that he was able to sustain himself solely from the money he made from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. During that time, he’d put acting on hold in favor of another sector of the performing arts.

“I spent a lot of time living off the Harry Potter money,” Pattinson revealed. “I moved to an apartment in Soho in London. I really thought I was gonna do music at that point. I don’t know where I had the kind of belief in that, ’cause there was absolutely no one saying that there’s any kind of music career on the table, but I was doing a lot of gigs all the time. I was just constantly doing open mics all the time, and then I ran out of money basically.”

Pattinson wasn’t exaggerating that he ran out of money. The actor was actually living on his agent’s couch when he auditioned for Twilight. However, fate stepped in and dealt Pattinson a lucky hand, and he ended up being cast to portray the vegetarian vampire. These days, Pattinson can certainly afford to live off the money he’s made from the five Twilight movies alone. However, the actor continues to add interesting projects to his resume with each passing year.