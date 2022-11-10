The ‘Harry Potter’ Villain Who Daniel Radcliffe ‘Really Admired’

Harry Potter became a global phenomenon in 2001 when the first film — The Sorcerer’s Stone — was released in theaters. The infatuation with the magical world of Hogwarts grew with each subsequent film. Daniel Radcliffe brought the young hero to life, and his face became widely recognized around the world. He met several incredible actors during these years, many of which had a positive influence during that formative time. Fans might actually be surprised to learn which actor Radcliffe deeply admired.

Which ‘Harry Potter’ villain actor did Daniel Radcliffe admire?

Actor Daniel Radcliffe attends the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on July 11, 2011 in New York City. | Jim Spellman/WireImage

In a recent GQ interview on YouTube, Daniel Radcliffe broke down his most iconic characters. In the interview, Radcliffe talked about what it was like embodying those roles, and what kind of influences his co-stars had on him. The interview begins with a look back at the Harry Potter franchise, and all the colorful characters Radcliffe got to know along the way.

Radcliffe mentions David Thewlis (Remus Lupin), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore), saying how their calm approach to acting impressed him. There was one actor in particular, however, who Radcliffe admired the most — the talented Imelda Staunton. Staunton brought the sweet-talking, pint-sized, villainous Professor Umbridge to life.

Staunton’s ability to turn the acting on and off like the flip of a switch made a great impression on Radcliffe. He recalls how Staunton would be “just chatting away to everyone and having a nice life and day and then able to give an incredibly terrifying or intense performance.”

Radcliffe’s touching tribute to Alan Rickman showed how close they were

Behind the scenes, Alan Rickman had a completely different demeanour to Severus Snape – as evidenced by this wonderful photo of him having fun on set ? pic.twitter.com/lxn8U8zGWb — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) October 13, 2022

In the Harry Potter world, Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) were enemies for most of the series. Throughout the story, Harry Potter believed that Severus Snape was out to get him — a feeling that was backed up by Snape’s unbridled disgust for the young boy. Radcliffe and Rickman spent countless hours together over the course of several films. And their off-screen relationship was far different from their characters on-screen.

In 1996, Rickman passed away after a battle with cancer. His death shocked his friends and fans — only his closest family members knew he was battling cancer. Radcliffe posted a very heartfelt message on his Google+ account regarding his admiration for Rickman. The actor called him “extremely kind, generous, self-deprecating and funny.”

Radcliffe added that Rickman had been incredibly supportive of his career, during their time filming Harry Potter and beyond. He wrote, “I’m pretty sure he came and saw everything I ever did on stage both in London and New York. He didn’t have to do that.” Radcliffe also noted it was an honor to work with Rickman while he was still learning a lot about acting, as his influence helped him during that time of growth.

Did Radcliffe enjoy growing up as the face of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise?

Growing up in the limelight is seldom easy for children. And Radcliffe quickly became a huge part of pop culture history. In a recent interview with Independent, Radcliffe said, “Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”

Radcliffe was 11 years old when filming began for the Harry Potter franchise. He grew up on-screen, along with his co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. The trio’s teenage years were spent in front of cameras, for the whole world to see. Even when they weren’t on the screen, they were dodging paparazzi and walking down the red carpet. Cameras became a huge part of their lives, and their privacy was compromised.

Radcliffe battled alcoholism, using liquor to escape from the constant media attention. He’s been sober since 2010, after friends helped him break the habit. He has been in a relationship with Erin Darke since 2013, when they met on the set of Kill Your Darlings. He mentioned that he would love for his future children to have some part of the film industry, just not a position that puts them in the spotlight.

