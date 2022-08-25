Is Harry Styles Bald? How Those Toupée Rumors Started and What the Singer Has to Say

Harry Styles’ luscious-looking mane has long been a topic of interest among fans. Many people lost their minds when the former One Direction bandmate endured a huge hair chop in 2016, making way for a short-haired Harry era (say that three times fast). Styles’ head made headlines again recently as rumors swirled that he might actually be bald and hiding that secret under a toupée. But is it true? Here’s how the bald rumors began and what Harry Styles had to say.

How the rumors about Harry Styles being secretly bald began

It all started back in May when a celebrity gossip Instagram account known as DeuxMoi posted an anonymous submission that said an “A-list musician/occasional actor” is “almost completely bald” but wears a “lifelike” hairpiece. DeuxMoi and other fans speculated at first that it could have been Machine Gun Kelly, but the alleged anonymous sender then clarified that it wasn’t MGK. So, the rumors focused on Styles.

Now, it’s important to note that these reports are not verified. However, the rumors did spark a viral conversation on TikTok about Styles’ hairline. One fan pointed out that Styles once said it’s “really easy” for him to blend in while in public, which could be due to his alleged baldness. After that, many others posted videos that analyzed Styles’ hairline at his concerts, trying to see if it looked like he wore a wig. The whole situation has been dubbed “Baldarry.”

Harry Styles confirms that he isn’t bald or balding — yet

The rumors continued all summer long with no word from Styles himself. That is, until his recent interview with Rolling Stone. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer finally put the speculation to rest. Apparently, he had no idea that people talked about his hair all summer until one of his collaborators, Tom Hull, a.k.a. Kid Harpoon, filled him in on the saga.

“He’s completely obsessed with it,” Styles shared. “He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald.”

So, what is the truth, straight from Styles’ mouth? No, he is not bald. Not yet, anyway.

“What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed,” he added.

Styles had quite the hair evolution over the years

Styles has not yet added the bald look to his hair history, but he has sported several other hairstyles over the years. OG One Direction fans likely remember his early 2010s look of fluffy brown curls. Then, as his hair grew out, he sported straighter looks before heading into a slicked-back era with wavy locks.

Once Styles landed his role as Alex in Dunkirk, he made his most drastic hair change yet, cutting it all down to a short, clean 1940s style. He shared a photo of his chopped braid on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

At the time, Styles told E! News that he “didn’t really think” about his haircut because he assumed he’d need one to fit the role of a World War II soldier.

“It was a little breezy behind the ears, which was nice,” he joked.

These days, Styles is rocking a short-ish hairstyle with a fluffy, slicked-back top. And yes, it’s all his real hair.

