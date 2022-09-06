Harry Styles Explained the Difference Between Music and Acting For Him: ‘I Have No Idea What I’m Doing’

Pop music superstar Harry Styles has made the transition from the stage to the screen in recent years. The “As It Was” singer himself admits that his movie career is still in his budding stages and he’s learning as he goes. But for Styles, that’s half the fun of it.

Harry Styles | John Phillips/Getty Images

Harry Styles is acting in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman’

In 2022, Styles is set to appear in two major films, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. In Don’t Worry Darling, Styles shares the screen with the likes of Florence Pugh, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde. Wilde herself directed the film after making her directorial debut with the 2019 film Booksmart.

In My Policeman, Styles plays a gay policeman in 1950s England who is forced to hide his relationship.

Harry Styles has ‘no idea’ what he’s doing with acting

Don’t Worry Darling made its world premiere in September 2022 at the Venice International Film Festival. In a press conference promoting the film, Styles opened up about how the experience being an actor differs from that of being a world-famous musician.

“Making music is a really personal thing,” he said. “There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. That’s what I find the most interesting about it. They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you’re doing in either one of them.”

“What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing,” he added.

“It’s fun to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own,” he continued. “This [Don’t Worry Darling] world is supposedly so perfect. It was fun to play pretend in it. It’s like driving fun cars. We were lucky to have that world built so well around us, so we could play in reality instead of pretending everything was nice.”

Styles was also roasted on social media for naming his favorite thing about the film. “You know, my favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie,” he said. “It feels like a real, like, you know, ‘go to the theater’ film movie.”

Other movies Harry Styles has appeared in

Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman are just the latest films that Styles has starred in.

Styles made his big-screen debut in 2017 in the war drama film Dunkirk. And in 2021, he had a cameo appearance in the Eternals movie.

Following his presser at the Venice International Film Festival, Styles’ hit single “As It Was” notched another week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the longest-charting No. 1 song of the decade so far.

