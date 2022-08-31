Harry Styles Explains His ‘Crucial’ Post-Show Ritual: ‘You’re Just a Naked Person’

Harry Styles encounters thousands of screaming fans during his sold-out concerts. So, while on his recent Love On Tour tour, the pop star developed a post-show ritual that helps him make sense of all that chaotic energy.

Harry Styles admits the energy at his concerts can be intense

Harry Styles performs on the Main Stage at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Styles has been a pop sensation for over a decade. He’s faced hoards of excited fans as a member of his popular boy band, One Direction. And after starting his solo career a few years ago, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer amassed an even larger fan base.

But even with all that experience, Styles still gets surprised by his audience’s energy. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 28-year-old recalled a recent concert experience, where he switched out his usual final song, “Kiwi,” with an encore of “As It Was.”

He said he knew the song would play well with the crowd at Long Island’s UBS Arena. But he didn’t anticipate the explosive energy it would create.

“We came offstage, and I went into my dressing room and just wanted to sit by myself for a minute,” Styles said. “After One Direction, I didn’t expect to ever experience anything new.”

“I kind of felt like, ‘All right, I’ve seen how crazy it can get,'” he continued. “And I think there was something about it where I was … not terrified, but I just needed a minute. Because I wasn’t sure what it was. Just that the energy felt insane.”

The pop star developed a post-show ritual that he feels is crucial to his well being

Pop star or not, dealing with all that energy and pressure every day can’t be easy. So to keep himself well, Styles developed a post-show ritual that includes a calming shower where he can refocus and reflect.

“It’s really unnatural to stand in front of that many people and have that experience,” he told Rolling Stone. “Washing it off, you’re just a naked person, in your most vulnerable, human form. Just like a naked baby, basically.”

Harry Styles also goes to therapy regularly

A post-show shower helps Styles relax and make sense of the intense energy and love he gets from his fans. But during his downtime, the singer still takes time out to nurture his mental and emotional wellness.

In his chat with Rolling Stone, Styles revealed that he goes to therapy regularly. And he admitted it’s helped give him a healthier perspective on how to approach his emotions.

“I committed to doing [therapy] once a week,” Styles said. “I felt like I exercise every day and take care of my body, so why wouldn’t I do that with my mind?”

“So many of your emotions are so foreign before you start analyzing them properly,” he added. “I like to really lean into [an emotion] and look at it in the face. Not like, ‘I don’t want to feel like this,’ but more like, ‘What is it that makes me feel this way?'”

Styles’ latest album, Harry’s House, is available on most major music platforms, including Spotify and YouTube Music. His tour continues in the United States, hitting cities like New York and Chicago, through November 2022.

