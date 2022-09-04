Harry Styles Fans Are Furious About Soaring Ticket Prices

Harry Styles is the Grammy Award-winning artist behind “As It Was” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” With Love on Tour selling out several venues, fans commented on the ticket pricing for the 2022 tour — and Ticketmaster’s involvement in “dynamic pricing.”

How much do Harry Styles tickets cost?

Fans wearing themed outfits take photos outside Madison Square Garden before the Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022 concert | Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Styles is bringing “Harry’s House” to several well-known concert venues. Following his European Love on Tour dates, Styles traveled to America to enjoy mini-residencies in major cities — including New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for Love on Tour went on sale in 2022, with most venues selling out. Now, Styles tickets are available on resale websites, some preferred seating costing well over $600.

In a Reddit thread regarding pit ticket costs, one user said, “I think they were around $170. The platinum ones are more, but that’s Ticketmaster ripping off fans with their demand pricing.”

Fans react to Harry Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’ ticket costs — ‘it’s so scammy’

This “dynamic pricing” utilized by Ticketmaster adjusts prices in real-time to reflect demand. With most Love on Tour dates selling out, fans shared their thoughts on attending the concerts at such a high cost (especially with the rising cost of inflation).

“It’s so scammy,” one Reddit user noted. “I got into the queue with only 300 people in front of me, and even by the time I got in, some tickets had surged to $700! I have no idea if what I ended up paying was face value or what. Just glad I got tickets and will have to suck up the high cost I guess.”

“I got tickets for one of the Chicago shows as well,” another Reddit user wrote. “I was able to get [the] lower deck for $219 each, and now that section is selling for over $1000 on TM.”

At the Love On Tour shows (and at pop-up shops), fans can also purchase exclusive merchandise — even if products are also considered “expensive” by some attendees. A shirt will run you $55, while a black hoodie costs $85. The iconic “Love on Tour” tote adorned by many attendees costs $30.

Other artists sell concert tickets using Ticketmaster’s ‘dynamic pricing’

Styles isn’t the only artist who recently received criticism for Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing technique. Bruce Springsteen’s tour with the E Street Band followed a similar pre-sale release to combat bots competing for tickets.

Despite the registration process, most venues for the 2023 tour sold out, with tickets going for over $1000 (and more than $4000 via ticket resale websites). Springsteen’s manager responded to the fan conversation online, saying the ticket prices were “lower than some and on par with others.”

With most fan anger directed at Ticketmaster’s pricing techniques, Styles has not commented on criticism regarding the ticket costs. Music by the former One Direction member is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Responds to Criticism Over $1,000 Tour Tickets