Harry Styles Gave Stevie Nicks This Thoughtful Gift When They First Met

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles have become good friends over the years, and it all started when the former One Direction member gave the Fleetwood Mac singer a very thoughtful gift. Here’s what Styles gave Nicks when they first met and the close bond they have formed since then.

Harry Styles was a huge fan of Stevie Nicks before they met and became friends

Before Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles became friends, the former One Direction singer was just another fan of the Fleetwood Mac star.

Styles talked about that time during his speech when Nicks was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. He recounted growing up listening to Nicks’ songs with his family.

“In my family we listened at home, we listened in the car, we listened wherever we could,” Styles said (via Rolling Stone). “‘Dreams’ was the first song I knew all the words to, before I really knew what all the words meant. I thought it was a song about the weather. But I knew it was a beautiful song about the weather. I always knew the words and I love them all.”

Harry Styles gave Stevie Nicks a thoughtful gift when they first met

Although he had been a fan of Stevie Nicks for most of his life, Harry Styles didn’t get to meet the singer until 2015, when he spoke with her after a Fleetwood Mac concert in London.

He came bearing special gift: a handmade birthday cake with Nicks’ name on it. “Piped her name onto it. She loved it,” Styles told Rolling Stone. “Glad she liked carrot cake.”

Either Styles did his research, or it was a very lucky guess – according to E! News, carrot cake has been Nicks’ preferred birthday cake flavor since at least the 1970s.

The two singers have become close friends

Since the day they met after a Fleetwood Mac show, Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks have formed a special bond. They have performed on stage together several times, such as when Nicks made an appearance at Styles’ concert at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in 2017.

Nicks was one of the first to hear Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line, which she compared to Fleetwood Mac’s wildly successful Rumours. And the “Dreams” singer has said that Styles inspired her to write new music.

The two singers have publicly said many lovely things about each other. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks described Styles as her “son she never had” with her bandmate and ex-boyfriend, drummer Mick Fleetwood.

“When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had,’” she said. “So I adopted him. I love Harry.”

Styles described Nicks as a “magical gypsy godmother” in his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame speech. “She is more than a role model – she’s a beacon to all of us,” he gushed. “Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend.”

He added, “Stephanie Nicks, I love you. We all do. And that is true, Stevie.”

