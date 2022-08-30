Harry Styles Hints That He’s Done With Acting for Now and Is Already Writing His 4th Album

Harry Styles is a certified movie star and pop sensation. But on the heels of his latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, the 28-year-old suggests he’s taking a break from acting to concentrate on his music.

Harry Styles movies include blockbusters like ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Eternals’

British singer Harry Styles poses for a photograph upon arrival for the world premiere of “Dunkirk” in London on July 13, 2017. | Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Styles rose to fame as a teen heartthrob with his British boy band One Direction. But the talented singer moved on with a highly successful solo career. And in 2017, he landed his first acting gig in Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning war drama, Dunkirk.

He appeared in his next movie, Eternals, four years later, in 2021. Styles makes a brief cameo as Eros/Starfox at the end of the film. But by introducing his character, the scene paves the way for Styles to appear in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

Styles’ latest film, Don’t Worry Darling — which he made with director and rumored current girlfriend Olivia Wilde — premieres on September 23, 2022.

And his next movie, My Policeman, hits theaters a month later, on October 21, and comes to Prime Video on November 4.

Harry Styles fans think he’s taking a break from his movie career

Fans love seeing Styles on the big screen. But after working on Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman for the last couple of years, he’s ready to take a break. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the singer suggested he might refocus on his music for a while before jumping into another film.

“I don’t imagine I’d do a movie for a while,” Styles said. “I think there’ll be a time again when I’ll crave it. But when you’re making music, something’s happening. It feels really creative, and it feeds stuff.”

Styles still enjoys acting. But he noted that unlike performing live, the immediate audience reaction is absent on set. And he suggested the long waiting periods in between scenes can get boring.

“In music, there’s such an immediate response to what you do,” Styles explained. “You finish a song and people clap.”

“The reality (on a movie set) is you get there on the first day and wait around for 75 percent of it,” he added.”A large part of acting is the doing-nothing, waiting thing. Which if that’s the worst part, then it’s a pretty good job. But I don’t find that section of it to be that fulfilling. I like doing it in the moment, but I don’t think I’ll do it a lot.”

He’s already working on a new album

Styles released Harry’s House, in May 2022. The album, which was recorded from 2020 to 2021, features chart-topping hits like “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking.” The singer is currently on his Love on Tour tour, and will perform in New York and Chicago through October.

But despite his busy schedule, Styles is creating new music. “I’m always writing,” he told Rolling Stone, noting he and his collaborators have been working on new ideas. “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

RELATED: Harry Styles’ Future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Could Be More ‘Massive’ Than Even the Biggest Fans Saw Coming