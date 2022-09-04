Harry Styles’ Incredibly Strict Tour Routine Includes IV Injections, 10 Hours of Nightly Sleep, and 2 Humidifiers

Being a pop star is a dream to many, but a grueling job to those who live it. For all of the mythology about drugs, sex, and general recklessness, surviving a long tour that lives up to fan expectations requires a regimen to stay physically and mentally ready to perform.

Harry Styles understands this reality well. He was a part of a huge boy band before becoming a solo star in recent years. The artist recently revealed the strict routine he follows to keep himself healthy on the road.

Harry Styles deeply values his post-show ritual

harry styles going on year three of love on tour pic.twitter.com/d5RQO7UYW0 — sam (@swieder13) August 26, 2022

It takes a lot of energy to be an idol. Since coming to prominence as a member of One Direction, Styles has made smart moves to turn himself into an internet boyfriend for his growing fanbase.

The 28-year-old’s status gives him privileges that make him the envy of many. But those benefits also come with the pressure of pleasing thousands of obsessive fans who dole out time and money to pack venues to the brim in his name. Every night brings a new set of minds expecting to be amazed.

Recently, Styles was the subject of a Rolling Stone interview. In it, he shared that the first thing he does after completing a concert is take a shower. He doesn’t do this purely as an act of cleanliness. For Styles, the shower is the best way for him to decompress after standing under the spotlights for hours.

“It’s really unnatural to stand in front of that many people and have that experience,” Styles told the interviewer. “Washing it off, you’re just a naked person, in your most vulnerable, human form. Just like a naked baby, basically.”

Harry Styles’ tour routine is the result of years as a musician

Pop star Harry Styles | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Aside from the pandemic-enforced break, Styles has toured for most of the past decade. Now that he has enough experience with the lifestyle, he is making changes to ensure he can satisfy himself and the crowds as much as possible. When he’s not on stage, Styles is making it a point to actually explore the cities he’s playing in.

When describing past tours, he remembers “getting to a lot of cities and feeling like “I’ve been here six times and I’ve never seen any of it.'” Now, he’s making time to walk around and see the sights. He’s developed an interest in local architecture, taking copious amounts of pictures like any other tourist in an interesting locale.

Styles’ newfound love of building design aligns with the strict routine he’s created for himself to stay in shape on tour. Aside from the relaxing shower, he also adheres to:

10 hours of sleep a night

IV injections to replenish nutrients and vitamins

An acid reflux-conscious diet that doesn’t allow for coffee, alcohol, or any other foods that may affect his ability to sing

Styles also mentions that he slept the night before with two humidifiers blasting in his hotel room and spent the previous summer pairing his morning coffee with some time playing the piano.

It takes foresight and discipline to even consider preparing like this, let alone put it into action. These are the decisions of a man who clearly thinks about what does and doesn’t work when he’s on tour.

Styles is in therapy to deal with the complications that come with being a modern celebrity

Harry Styles wants to – and does! – see the good in his fans, but he says he's aware of how toxic corners of the internet treat the people closest to him – including his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.https://t.co/Cf6sNXA5ku pic.twitter.com/QnYyT9LYeN — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 22, 2022

The adoration that greets Styles at every show also has a downside. All of the attention puts him in a precarious position. Everything he and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde does becomes social media fodder, scrutinized into oblivion. The fans who claim to love him also speculate about his personal life in ways that can get inappropriate.

It’s a lot to deal with, so Styles now goes to therapy on a regular basis. “I committed to doing it once a week,” he says. “I felt like I exercise every day and take care of my body, so why wouldn’t I do that with my mind?” Once he started going, he began to examine his emotional responses to events on a deeper level.

Specifically, Styles is looking for ways to feel less shame about himself. It’s hard not to have self-image issues when you’re hyper-analyzed in the public eye before you’re a legal adult. He is also worried about coming across as hypocritical for encouraging his fans to be vulnerable and open about who they are when he keeps many aspects of his personal life private.

Styles’ willingness to make gender-fluid fashion choices suggests that he’s made some breakthroughs with his relationship with himself. He’s found comfort in the idea of keeping distance between Harry Styles the Man and Harry Styles the Headlining Superstar.

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he explains. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

As long as the shows continue to be excellent, everyone should be OK with this arrangement.

RELATED: Harry Styles Reveals His Favorite Song From ‘Harry’s House’ (and It’s Not ‘As It Was’)