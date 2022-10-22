Harry Styles Made $380,000 Salary for ‘Eternals’ End-Credit Scene

Harry Styles has already made a name for himself in the world of music, and lately, his forays into acting have gotten a lot of attention. One of those roles came at the end of the Marvel movie Eternals, and although the scene didn’t last long, he definitely walked away with a pretty penny. Who did he play, and will we see him return to the role? For fans of him and his character, the future looks hopeful.

Harry Styles’ role in ‘Eternals’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a history of introducing important new characters in brief post-credit scenes. According to Radio Times, that fact made viewers even more interested when Styles made an appearance at the end of the 2021 movie Eternals.

His character was introduced by Pip the Troll, and his title is quite a mouthful. He is “the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox.”

If those titles don’t exactly roll off the tongue, you can call him Eros.

Starfox/Eros was apparently also an Eternal, one of 10 that were stationed on Titan. As an Eternal and the brother of the supervillain Thanos, fans are eager to see what his role will be.

Will Eros return in another movie, and if so, will Styles play the character? It looks like it, and it’s no wonder that the singer/songwriter is interested in the job. Not only does the MCU bring a huge amount of attention to its stars, but the job seems pretty lucrative.

Harry Styles made an impressive salary for his ‘Eternals’ cameo

According to HITC, when selecting the actor to play Eros, director Chloe Zhao had no doubts about who was the right choice for the part.

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” she explained. “It wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him, I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him.”

Of course, Styles is a super-successful singer, not just another aspiring actor. To make it worthwhile for him to take the role, it would have to be something he finds interesting, and it would have to pay a pretty penny.

Eros seemed to hit the mark on both points. The scene that introduces him is only about one minute long. But despite his brief time on screen, Styles was reportedly paid a whopping $380,000.

Harry Styles’ impressive net worth

Harry Styles attends the world premiere of “Dunkirk” at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017 in London, England. | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

It’s not like Styles is hurting for income. As fans know, he first came to fame in 2011 as a member of the wildly popular boy band One Direction. By 2017, he had struck out as a solo artist.

He’s continued his trend of success as a singer, reportedly making $2.25 million for each performance during his 2022 world tour. He’s also moved comfortably into acting. He appeared in the Oscar-award-winning movie Dunkirk in 2017. Recently, he starred opposite Florence Pugh in the movie Don’t Worry Darling. Styles also appears in 2022’s My Policeman.

All of these accomplishments have added up to an impressive bottom line. Styles has reportedly amassed roughly $100 million, writes Celebrity Net Worth. So while $380,000 may seem like a staggering amount of money for a small amount of work to most of us, for Styles, it’s just a drop in the bucket.

