Harry Styles Revealed He Always Showers Until Feeling Like a ‘Naked Baby’ After Performing

Harry Styles revealed performing in front of massive crowds makes him feel like he needs a shower. And the reason why is much deeper than merely washing away the evening’s perspiration. Read on to discover why the “Watermelon Sugar” singer washes until he feels like a “naked baby” after his shows. Plus, what moment does he credit with igniting his career and how many awards is he up for at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards?

Harry Styles is nominated for 6 awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Styles has had a notable evolution while becoming an international icon, but the superstar hasn’t forgotten his humble beginnings. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he confessed that he still gives X-Factor credit for jumpstarting his career.

“Everything in my life has felt like a bonus since X-Factor,” Styles said. “Get on TV and sing. I never expected and never thought that would happen.”

Now, he’s nominated for six awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs, including Artist of the Year. He’s also up for Video of the Year for “As It Was,” a song about “metamorphosis” and losing and finding oneself.

Harry Styles called performing an ‘unnatural’ experience

Though Styles expressed deep gratitude for his enviable fortunes, he said he’d developed a post-show ritual of taking showers to try and rinse away the feeling of being an idol. It provides a clean human canvas after giving his all to thousands of screaming fans who give their all back to him.

“It’s really unnatural to stand in front of that many people and have that experience,” he said. “Washing it off, you’re just a naked person, in your most vulnerable, human form,” he added. “Just like a naked baby, basically.”

Styles said he also has a regular therapy routine that helps cope with the pressures of being a musician in massive global demand. “I committed to doing it once a week,” he shared, adding, “I felt like I exercise every day and take care of my body, so why wouldn’t I do that with my mind?”

Harry Styles isn’t ‘trying to correct’ the narrative about his sexuality and romance with Olivia Wilde

Styles told Rolling Stone he doesn’t appreciate the negativity his girlfriend Olivia Wilde has received from his fans. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something,” he explained.

But don’t hold your breath waiting for Styles to open up about his personal life and speculation about his sexuality. “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he shared. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

He added, “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone.”

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something,” Styles concluded.

