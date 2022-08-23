Harry Styles Once Revealed His Friend’s Advice That Helps Keep Him Grounded

As an international music star and budding actor, Harry Styles could probably get away with a lot of bad behavior. Some fans may give celebrities some leeway if they don’t live up to expectations. Yet Styles, whose $1 million donation to a gun safety group in 2022 wasn’t his first charitable act, has remained grounded despite his fame. Styles once revealed a friend’s advice that helps him stay level-headed.

Harry Styles | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kindness is a constant for Harry Styles

Styles achieved fame at a young age as part of the British boy band One Direction. When the group split in 2016, he started his uber-successful solo career.

Since branching out on his own, Styles lives by the motto “Treat people with kindness.” What started as a slogan on a pin turned into a mantra he shared with fans. From there, he created T-shirts with the phrase, wrote a song titled “Treat People With Kindness,” and filmed a music video for it during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Treat people with kindness aren’t just words Styles says; he lives by them. He once played impromptu dog-sitter for a journalist, who was surprised by how nice and down-to-earth the singer was. Styles has a friend’s advice to thank for remaining grounded even as his celebrity reaches new heights.

Styles reveals the advice a friend gave him that keeps him grounded: “It’s not true”

RELATED: How Harry Styles Used Lockdown to Be a Better Person

Styles appears to always keep his “Treat people with kindness” slogan at the front of his mind. Those are the words he lives by, and Styles revealed to Howard Stern (via YouTube) that a friend gave him advice that helps him remain level-headed:

“I think one of my favorite things a friend of mine told me is, everything that people say about you isn’t true. Whether they tell you you’re horrific, it’s not true. And if they tell you you’re the best thing ever, it’s not true. That was a big thing for me.” Harry Styles on the advice a friend provided that keeps him grounded

“There’s a lot of things I want to do. There’s a lot of music I want to make and things I want to do, but I don’t want to make it from a place of trying to kind of prove myself all the time to people,” Styles continued. “We say a lot of times before a show, ‘Everything to achieve and nothing to prove,’ and that’s where I’m trying to come from.”

The singer is a breath of fresh air when stories of rude celebrities aren’t hard to find

RELATED: Harry Styles Shares the Secret Behind His Positive Disposition

Whether it’s Chevy Chase acting disagreeably with, well, almost everyone he’s ever worked with or Kanye interrupting Taylor Swift’s awards show moment, there are countless stories about rude Hollywood celebrities.

Styles is nothing if not an international celebrity. He has three certified platinum albums by the Recording Industry Association of America (his self-titled debut, 2019’s Fine Line, and 2022’s Harry’s House). He has millions of devoted fans between his hit songs and albums, lavish, big-budget concerts, and burgeoning acting career. The near-constant crush of fame and attention could lead to him having a meltdowns or missteps, but Styles always keeps his friend’s advice in mind and stays grounded despite his fame.

Music, movie, and TV stars face constant scrutiny from fans and pressure to perform from entertainment executives. They frequently live sheltered lives and have careers that very few people can relate to. Through it all, Styles remembers his friend’s advice and lives by his slogan to treat people with kindness.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Harry Styles Reveals His Musical Superpower and It’s Not What You Think