Harry Styles Can’t Break His Bond With One Direction’s Music, and It’s the Best News Ever

Harry Styles has morphed from a boy band member into an international superstar over 11 years. Styles radically changed his music and personal style during this time. He released three successful solo albums and headlined “Harry’s House” residencies in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin, and Chicago. During the time he has to himself, Styles likes to indulge in the things that make him happiest. One of his guiltiest pleasures is the best news ever for One Direction fans.

Harry Styles likely never imagined superstardom as a bakery worker in Holmes Chapel, England

At 14, Styles took a position as a bakery worker at the W Mandeville bakery in his hometown.

Two years later, in late 2010, Styles auditioned as a solo act for the British version of the talent competition series, The X-Factor. In his audition clip, Styles chatted with Cowell about working at the bakery and why he wanted to audition for The X-Factor. Styles also shared that his mother, Anne, had always told him he was a good singer.

Flash forward to Feb. 2012, and One Direction was a superstar boy band. Alongside Styles were singers Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan. Their reign at the top of the pop charts would last until Dec. 2015, when Styles, Tomlinson, Horan, and Payne (Malik left in March 2015) announced an indefinite hiatus.

The entertainer’s guilty pleasure has everything to do with One Direction

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres for her daytime talk show, Styles played a game of “Burning Questions.” Styles would respond to DeGeneres’ questions by answering the first thing that came to mind.

Some of the questions and answers included:

Boxers or Briefs – “Briefs.”

Three favorite body parts of a woman – “Eyes, smile, character.”

A lie you recently told – “I wanted to play this game.”

If you can’t sleep in the middle of the night, what do you do? – “Meditate.”

How old were you when you had your first kiss? – “12, I think.”

Who was your first celebrity crush? – “Jennifer Aniston.”

What’s your biggest fear? – “Dying.”

At around the clip’s 2:25 mark, Styles reveals his guilty pleasure.

“What is your guilty pleasure?” DeGeneres asked. Styles deadpanned, “Working out to One Direction.”

Harry Styles revealed he’s up for a One Direction reunion

In 2022, Styles was asked in an interview on Spout Podcast if there “will ever be a day where you and the boys will share the stage again.”

While Styles doesn’t know if it would happen, “the thought of it is a really nice one, I think.”

“I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do,” he continued. “I enjoyed [the albums], and I think we all went through something special together. There’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do in the right way, I think it would be great.”

A One Direction reunion could certainly rework Styles’ guilty pleasure workout.

