Harry Styles Revealed the Quiet Moment With Stevie Nicks That He’ll Remember for the Rest of His Life

They rose to prominence decades apart, but Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks’ appreciation for each other’s music has helped them form a meaningful friendship. After meeting backstage at a Fleetwood Mac concert, Nicks and Styles have performed together on multiple occasions. While Styles said he values these concert performances, his favorite moments with her come in the quiet moments beforehand.

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Harry Styles met Stevie Nicks after a Fleetwood Mac concert

Styles has been a fan of Nicks and Fleetwood Mac since he was a child. Because of this, meeting Nicks felt like something out of a dream.

“‘Dreams’ was the first song I knew all the words to,” he told NPR in 2020. “I used to sing it in the car with my mom.”

Styles met Nicks in 2015 after a Fleetwood Mac concert. It was her birthday, and he brought her a gift for the occasion: carrot cake.

“Piped her name onto it. She loved it,” he told Rolling Stone. “Glad she liked carrot cake.”

He shared a meaningful moment they shared together

Styles has met many mega-stars since his time in One Direction, which he says can be both intimidating and inspiring. It feels the most rewarding when he can have meaningful conversations with his idols.

“I think ultimately you meet [other famous people] and you’re kind of in awe of them, but at the same time you get to hang out with them on this human level, where you’re just talking and it’s really amazing,” he said. “Those are the moments that kind of mean the most because it’s real. And when everything else about being in music goes away, that’s the stuff that I think you end up telling your grandkids.”

Since their first meeting, Styles and Nicks have performed together multiple times. Singing onstage with her is like an “out-of-body experience” to him, but he prefers the quiet moments before the concerts.

“For example, with Stevie, my favorite moments about it aren’t usually the show, it’s the practicing,” he explained. “When we first played together, it was at the Troubadour — famously, where Elton John did his first U.S. show — and it was an amazing moment, but my favorite was soundchecking. It’s like four people in there and just us singing in the empty Troubadour. For me, that’s a moment that I’m going to hold on to.”

Harry Styles once described Stevie Nicks as everything you’d want ‘in a lover’

Styles had the opportunity to induct Nicks into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. In his speech, he waxed poetic about how much she means to him.

My Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction is featured on @rockhall's Induction Vault podcast this week. #tbt @Harry_Styles Listen here: https://t.co/S53woHjmgc pic.twitter.com/sFC2jTnkGU — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) February 25, 2021

Related Stevie Nicks Once Revealed Whether an Older Harry Styles Would Be Her Type

“She is more than a role model — she’s a beacon to all of us,” Vulture reported Styles said. “Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend. Stephanie Nicks, I love you. We all do. And that is true, Stevie.”