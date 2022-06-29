Harry Styles Reveals His Favorite Song From ‘Harry’s House’ (and It’s Not ‘As It Was’)

The singles from Harry’s House, “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking,” have made a huge impact on music charts. But they’re not Harry Styles‘ “personal favorites” from his 2022 album. The artist recently named his picks.

Harry Styles released ‘Harry’s House’ in May 2022

Harry Styles performs during Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022. | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

First rising to stardom as a member of One Direction, Styles has since branched out on his own to find an indie/pop-rock sound. He released “Watermelon Sugar” and earned his first Grammy Award. He also reached over a billion Spotify plays on “Sign of the Times.”

In May 2022, the singer released his latest album, Harry’s House. The album came with 13 original songs, all featuring the vocals of Styles. And it quickly became a favorite of many fans, with some sharing their favorite tracks on social media.

“I like all the tracks on Harry’s new album, but I have to say that my favourite songs are: ‘Matilda,’ ‘Daydreaming,’ ‘Love of my Life,’ ‘As it Was,’ and ‘Satellite,'” one Reddit user said. “It’s so hard to pick, though, because it’s such a good album.”

Harry Styles revealed his favorite songs from ‘Harry’s House’

While appearing as a guest on Spout Podcast, Styles mentioned his work on Harry’s House. And he even picked a few of his “personal favorites” from the track list.

“I would say ‘Matilda’ is probably a personal favorite,” Styles said. “I think maybe ‘Little Freak’ is a personal favorite as well, just because I think it was rare and made in a hotel room in Tokyo.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Styles revealed that “Matilda” is about a real-life person and the character of the same name from Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel.

What is the most popular song from ‘Harry’s House’?

Popular Harry’s House track “As It Was” has spent seven weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It was released in April prior to the full album.

“As It Was” aside, when it comes to Spotify streaming numbers, “Late Night Talking” is the most popular choice. The song has over 140 million Spotify plays. “Matilda” has over 95 million Spotify plays, also making it a fan-favorite track.

However, this album is about more than just streams and chart positions for Styles.

“The Harry that made Harry’s House is probably the most comfortable,” Styles said during the podcast. “I used to be so afraid of, kind of who I was if I didn’t do [music]. And I don’t feel kind of afraid of that anymore.”

“And I think in a lot of ways, that allows me to just enjoy it more,” he added. “And I think, you know, I’ve always felt incredibly lucky to get to do this as my job.”

