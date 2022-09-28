Harry Styles Shares a Rare Record With Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem

Harry Styles first rose to prominence in the early 2010s as part of the hit-making boy band One Direction. In the years since then, Styles has made a name for himself as a solo star, both as a musician and as an actor. In 2022, Styles went on to set new records himself.

Harry Styles has a No. 1 song and a No. 1 movie

Styles released his smash single “As It Was” in the spring of 2022 as the lead single from his third studio album Harry’s House. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has registered 15 weeks at No. 1 since it first made a splash.

In 2022, Styles also beefed up his cred as an actor. He starred in the Olivia Wilde-directed film Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh. The film was the No. 1 movie at the box office the weekend of its release, pulling in upwards of $19 million.

Harry Styles shares a record with Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem

By having a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 chart and a No. 1 movie at the box office, Harry Styles joins other music icons who have had No. 1 songs and No. 1 movies simultaneously.

In 1984, Prince topped the Billboard Hot 100, Top 200 Albums chart, and the box office report with the film and album Purple Rain and the single “When Doves Cry.” Eminem achieved the same feat in November 2002 with his movie 8 Mile and his hit single “Lose Yourself” from the movie’s soundtrack.

Beyoncé also registered the twin achievements in February 2006. Her movie The Pink Panther opened at No. 1 at the box office, and her single “Check On It” — which was originally intended for the movie’s soundtrack — topped the Hot 100 chart.

In January 2001, Jennifer Lopez reached a similar achievement, as she had the No. 1 movie and the No. 1 album in the country simultaneously. She starred opposite Matthew McConaughey in The Wedding Planner while her sophomore album J. Lo sat at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. She got a No. 1 hit later that year with J. Lo single “I’m Real.”

He set other new records with ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles has seemingly taken over the world with his single “As It Was.” In September 2022, Styles became the first solo artist in history to record 15 weeks with a No. 1 single on the Hot 100. Three other solo artists in the past have managed to stay at No. 1 for 14 weeks: Whitney Houston with “I Will Always Love You,” Elton John’s “Candle In the Wind 1997,” and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together.” Styles also became the first-ever British artist to register 15 weeks at No. 1.

Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s song “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” both share second place for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It remains unclear if Styles will tie or pass them up, and if he will come close to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’s 19-week record for “Old Town Road.”

