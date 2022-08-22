Harry Styles Teases Taking a Break From Acting, ‘I Think There’ll Be a Time Again When I’ll Crave it’

While Harry Styles is best known for his hit songs and record-breaking albums, the British pop star is becoming a more prominent actor. The singer-songwriter is beginning to have some starring roles in major projects. However, don’t expect him to leave music behind any time soon, as Harry Styles says he could take a break from acting after his upcoming movie projects.

Harry Styles is starting to become a movie star

Harry Styles | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Styles is best known as a pop singer and former One Direction member. Recently, Styles has been popping up in several movies, proving he is also a talented actor. He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Recently, Marvel fans were surprised to see Styles join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals. He appeared in a post-credits scene as Eros, brother of Thanos.

The singer has two more projects set for the rest of 2022. Styles is starring alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in Don’t Worry Darling, the second film directed by Olivia Wilde. His other project includes a leading role in My Policeman, a drama coming to Amazon Prime Video.

Styles could be taking a break from acting

Presenting our first-ever global cover star: The world's most wanted man, @Harry_Styles.



The pop icon opens up about his huge year, his two new films, his fans' relationship with Olivia Wilde, activism, sexuality, therapy, and more.



Story/Photos: https://t.co/LyaBapDXdL pic.twitter.com/7ntvXjgJPZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 22, 2022

2022 is a significant year in terms of Styles’ acting career. However, he could be taking a break from acting already. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles says he might not be in another movie for a while after My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling. The main reason is that he just prefers to be making music.

“I don’t imagine I’d do a movie for a while,” Styles says. “I think there’ll be a time again when I’ll crave it. But when you’re making music, something’s happening. It feels really creative, and it feeds stuff. A large part of acting is the doing-nothing, waiting thing. Which if that’s the worst part, then it’s a pretty good job. But I don’t find that section of it to be that fulfilling. I like doing it in the moment, but I don’t think I’ll do it a lot.”

Doing nothing and waiting isn’t the only downside to acting for Styles. The singer also shares that he enjoys the immediate reaction and feedback he receives when he makes music. He isn’t sure how well he’s doing when he’s acting since there’s no applause.

“In music, there’s such an immediate response to what you do. You finish a song and people clap,” Styles explains. “When you’re filming and they say ‘cut,’ there’s maybe part of you that expects everyone to start clapping, [but] they don’t. Everyone, obviously, goes back to doing their jobs, and you’re like, ‘Oh, s***, was it that bad?’”

Is Harry Styles working on a fourth album?

Just a few months after the release of #HarrysHouse, @Harry_Styles revealed he's working on his next album! ? https://t.co/6aIOI3wmpz — billboard (@billboard) August 22, 2022

In addition to his two movie projects in 2022, Harry Styles released Harry’s House, his third studio album. The album was met with critical acclaim and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. It featured hit songs such as “As it Was,” “Late Night Talking,” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.”

Despite just releasing an album, Styles told Rolling Stone he is working on his next album. Styles says he is “always writing” and included extended residencies for his latest tour in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and Chicago to accommodate for more studio time.

“I’m always writing,” Styles says. “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters on Sept. 23, and My Policeman lands on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4.

