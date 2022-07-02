Harry Styles Says ‘the Thought’ of a One Direction Reunion ‘Is Really Nice’

Harry Styles is treating his fans with kindness, releasing Harry’s House in 2022 and embarking on the Love on Tour. With such a successful solo project, there’s no One Direction reunion on the horizon for Styles. Still, he shared it would be “great” to do a reunion with the other “What Makes You Beautiful” singers.

Harry Styles recently released ‘Harry’s House’ in 2022

Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan of One Direction perform in Z100’s Jingle Ball | Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012

After releasing his self-titled album in 2017 and Fine Line in 2019, Styles introduced his newest era — Harry’s House. This album premiered in 2022, featuring songs “Late Night Talking,” “Music For a Sushi Restuarant,” and “Matilda.”

One of the most notable tracks from the collection, “As It Was,” was released days ahead of the completed project and performed by Styles at Coachella. Already, the song has over 800 million Spotify plays, making it one of the best-known 2022 releases.

Harry Styles thinks a One Direction reunion would ‘be great’

Before he was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “As It Was” and before winning his first Grammy Award for “Watermelon Sugar,” Styles was a member of the boy band One Direction. The group rose in popularity with “What Makes You Beautiful” and released several albums before officially disbanding.

While on the Sprout Podcast, Styles was asked about a One Direction reunion. There isn’t a confirmed meetup between these singers. Still, a revival of this boy band isn’t entirely out of the question — at least for the “Watermelon Sugar” performer.

“I don’t know. I mean, I think the thought of it is really nice,” Styles said. “I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it’d be great.”

Styles isn’t the only former One Direction member who commented on a reunion. During a 2021 interview with WIRED, Louis Tomlinson said that his early years in the boy band were a “good time in my life. Hopefully, we come back.”

The One Direction members have their solo projects — including Harry Styles

Of course, Styles isn’t the only One Direction alumni busy creating solo music. Several members have earned praise for their original songs, including Liam Payne, who holds over 890 million Spotify plays on “Strip that Down.”

Zayn Malik released chart-topping originals “Dusk Till Dawn” and “PILLOWTALK.” He was also a featured artist on Fifty Shades Darker: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, performing “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Niall Horan released “Black and White,” “Slow Hands,” and “This Town,” while Tomlinson partnered with Bebe Rexha for “Back to You.” Aside from music, Styles also has a career as an actor. Recently, he appeared in Marvel’s Eternals as the brother of Thanos, Eros, a.k.a. Starfox.

Of course, music by Styles is available on most major streaming platforms, with the artist embarking on Love on Tour in 2022.

