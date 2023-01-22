Has Anyone on ‘Ghosts’ Been ‘Sucked Off’?

Ghosts is officially one of CBS’s best comedies. The series follows Sam and Jay as they navigate their new life as bed and breakfast owners after Sam inherits an upstate New York mansion from a distant relative. The ghosts that inhabit Woodstone Mansion make things a little bit complicated but also a whole lot more fun. Fans of the famed series largely agree that the spirits, which Sam can see after a near-fatal fall down the stairs, make the show worthwhile. While they are bound to Woodstone Mansion because of their deaths on the property, they hypothetically could move on to the next plane. Being “sucked off,” as they refer to moving to the next plane, is discussed a lot on Ghosts but has it happened to anyone yet?

Have any of the ghosts of Woodstone Mansion been ‘sucked off’?

The spirits of Woodstone Mansion talk about being “sucked off” rather often. While Ghosts fans have yet to see it happen, it has happened before. Hetty mentioned that spirits have moved on before. She never named any of the ghosts that did make it to the afterlife or what made it happen. It has not happened since Sam and Jay took ownership of the property, though.

Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn and Asher Grodman as Trevor | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

None of the main ghosts have been sucked off yet, but there was at least one false alarm. In season 1, Thorfinn thought he was being taken to the afterlife after Sam and Jay gave him a proper burial. As it turned out, the light the ghosts saw was merely a police cruiser. That wasn’t Thorfinn’s only close call, though. It felt like Thorfinn might move on when he finally met his son, a ghost at a neighboring mansion, but that didn’t help him move on either. Some fans think Thorfinn will eventually move on to the afterlife. The Viking has more issues to work through before that ever happens.

While no ghosts have been ‘sucked off,’ one did ‘go down’

While none of the main ghosts have been “sucked off” just yet, one spirit “went down.” In season 1 of the series, Hetty’s philandering husband, Elias Woodstone, appears. His spirit shows up after his body is discovered in a safe in Woodstone Mansion.

Elias was awful in life and just as awful in death. After plotting to ruin Sam and Jay’s business, Hetty, who had grown fond of the couple, told Elias to go to hell. That’s exactly where he went. Based on the ghosts’ reactions, no one had ever been pulled down before.

Will any of the spirits of Woodstone Mansion move on to the afterlife?

While none of the main ghosts have been “sucked off” just yet, it could still happen. CBS has renewed Ghosts for a third season, and there are about eight episodes left in season 2. If the CBS comedy follows the same storylines as the BBC version of Ghosts, someone getting “sucked off” feels inevitable.

Fans of the BBC series saw their first main ghost move on to a new plane during season 4. Mary, a peasant burned at the stake after being accused of witchcraft, disappeared, much to the chagrin of fans. The US version of the series doesn’t have a character who closely aligns with Mary.

Mary’s move to the afterlife doesn’t seem like a story arc choice, though. The show’s creators told Radio Times that the decision to write Mary off was difficult. Radio Times asserts that the decision was a logistical one. Katy Wix portrayed Mary in 24 episodes but has several other projects in the pipe.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long from ‘Ghosts’ Episode 5 | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

If the US version of the series does suck someone off, fans can’t decide who they are prepared to see go. While Thorfinn feels like a logical choice, some fans would miss the Viking and his unique attributes. Some viewers are prepared to see Flower go since most of her story has been told by now. The same is true for Pete. If forced to pick, most Reddit fans agree that they could part with members of the Cholera pit. We happen to agree.