Has John Legend Ever Won ‘The Voice’? A Look Back at His Seasons

John Legend has become a popular coach on The Voice in recent years. Many viewers tune in season after season to see the “All of Me” singer share his musical knowledge and his witty sense of humor with contestants and his co-stars. But when did he coach an artist to victory? Here’s a look back at John Legend’s history with The Voice and which season he won.

What seasons has John Legend been on ‘The Voice’?

Legend joined The Voice in 2019’s season 16, replacing fellow coach Jennifer Hudson. He has kept his seat on the panel of red chairs ever since, watching coaches like Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Clarkson come and go from The Voice. Season 22, which premiered on Sept. 19, marks Legend’s seventh consecutive run as a coach.

The R&B crooner was no stranger to The Voice when he took his coaching position, though. In 2017, Legend guest-starred as a mentor to former coach Adam Levine’s team for the season 12 Battle Rounds. He shared how honored he felt to return as a coach in a press statement ahead of season 16 (per People).

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice,” Legend said at the time. “I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

Has John Legend ever won ‘The Voice’?

John Legend won The Voice Season 16 with Maelyn Jarmon — his only victory so far. Jarmon, a singer from Frisco, Texas, has been deaf in one ear with impaired hearing in the other since a surgery she had to prevent ear infections as a toddler. Still, that didn’t stop her from making powerful moves on The Voice. She earned four chair turns with her audition song, “Fields of Gold.”

Jarmon chose to join Legend’s team over Blake Shelton’s, Kelly Clarkson’s, and Levine’s. Legend coached her all the way to the finale, where she took home the coveted V trophy.

“I just love her work ethic, her attention to detail,” Legend told E! News of Jarmon after the win. “She goes into every song with a strategy and a plan for how to execute the song. And she has the wherewithal to actually be able to do it and it makes it very, very easy for a coach. I can give her a few notes, but she would be good no matter who was her coach because she has that level of excellence already in her.”

Legend says it’s time for ‘another victory’ on ‘The Voice’ Season 22

It’s been a minute since John Legend won The Voice, but he’s ready to change that. The coach has returned in season 22 alongside Gwen Stefani, Shelton, and newcomer Camila Cabello. He brought Cabello to the panel after she mentored his team in season 21. However, she’s turning out to be his biggest threat this season. The game is officially on, and Legend feels confident about another win. Fans can keep up with our The Voice season 22 recaps to see the latest updates to Team Legend.

New episodes of The Voice Season 22 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

