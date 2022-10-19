‘Hash’s Shinru’: Everything to Know About Kim Seon-ho’s Reported Return to K-Dramas

Actor Kim Seon-ho has been away from acting since his last K-drama, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. In the remake of a Korean movie, he starred as the lovable male lead who falls in love with a city girl in a beachside town. But soon after the drama’s success, the actor faced a scandal. Kim Seon-ho is ready to return to the K-drama world in a new project titled Hash’s Shinru.

Actor Kim Seon-ho in the romance K-drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ | via tvN

Kim Seon-ho in talks to star in the historical romance ‘Hash’s Shinru’

K-drama fans are over the moon hearing that Kim is working on starring in a new project. According to Soompi, the actor is looking over Hash’s Shinru (working title). The drama is Kim’s first project marking his return to the small-screen. His agency, SALT Entertainment, commented, “Actor Kim Seon Ho has received an offer to star in the drama ‘Hash’s Shinru,’ and he is positively in talks.”

Set in the backdrop of the days of King Sejong, the storyline follows the romance of a prince. Kim is reported to be in talks to take on the lead role of crown prince Lee Hyang. The character is a scientist who has a deep love for the stars. Lee Hyang soon meets a mysterious woman named Hae Roo. She can see the future. There are no reports of who will play the female lead.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Actor Yoo In-soo Rumored to Join ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2 as Unknown Character

Hash’s Shinru is based on an original web novel by Yoon Yi-soo. Fans will recognize Yoon’s other popular work, Lovers in the Moonlight. The writer will personally pen the script for the K-drama. Fans are over the moon to see Kim potentially return in a new historical storyline.

The actor is scheduled to appear in a new movie called ‘Tyrant’

Alongside Hash’s Shinru, Kim will also return to the big screen. In a Naver article, actor Cha Seung-won was announced to play the male lead in the movie Tyrant. That is not all, as Kim was also reported to star in the movie.

“Tyrant is a movie with many male characters, and Kim Seon-ho, who worked with director Park Hoon-jung in Sad Tropical, has already decided to appear,” explained the article. Sad Tropical was Park’s last project after being accused of mistreatment by an ex-girlfriend. The movie centers on a male character with a Korean father and a Filipino mother who dreams of being a boxer. Looking for his father, he meets bad guys.

There is no set premiere date for Sad Tropicals or Tyrant just yet. For now, fans can binge-watch Kim’s most popular K-dramas like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up, 100 Days My Prince, and more.

RELATED: ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2: Leading Actor Jo Byeong-gyu in Talks to Return – What Does It Mean for the Storyline