HBO Max, discovery+ Merging to Form Single Streaming Service

TL;DR:

HBO Max and discovery+ are merging to form a unified streamer.

The streamer will launch in the U.S. in the summer of 2023.

No specifics on the cost or name have been announced at the time of writing.

HBO Max and Discovery + are teaming up. That means TV shows such as Euphoria, One Week to Sell, Sex and the City, and Alone will all be in one place. Ahead, get details on the HBO Max, discovery+ merger, including the expected launch date and more.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the HBO Max, discovery+ merger

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and interactive at Warner Bros. Discovery, announced a plan to merge discovery+ and HBO Max during the company’s Q2 earnings call, according to Variety.

“At the end of the day, putting all the content together was the only way we saw to make this a viable business,” Perrette said. He added that the goal in merging HBO Max and discovery+ is to have “something for everyone in the household.”

Additionally, Perrette shared that the HBO Max, discovery+ merger is set to take place in the summer of 2023. So it appears the streaming services will remain separate until then.

No name or cost has been announced for the streaming service

Beyond the expected launch date, other details weren’t announced. Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t share what the name of the streaming service will be.

Will it combine the two streamers into their own pseudo-ship name a la Brangelina or Bennifer? The company, according to Perrette, is conducting research on the HBO Max name.

Similar to the name, there are little to no details on pricing. However, Perrette did share where the company’s focus is when it comes to the HBO Max, Discovery + merger. He said Warner Bros. Discovery is concentrated on versions of the service with and without ads.

They’re also “exploring how to reach customers in the free, ad-supported space,” Perrette added.

HBO Max, discovery+ merger will begin in the U.S. and expand to other countries in 2024

The U.S. will be the first to experience HBO Max and discovery+ as one streaming service. From there, Warner Bros. Discovery intends to make the change in other markets. Latin America will see the HBO Max, discovery+ merger in fall 2023. Europe and Asia will see it unveiled in 2024 will other markets to follow.

The streamers have already (sort of) started to merge, Magnolia Network content to be available on both

There’s a new way to watch #MagnoliaNetwork! Not only will you be able to see @chipgaines and @joannagaines on TV, @discoveryplus, and the #MagnoliaApp, but starting September 30, you can stream all seasons of #FixerUpper and select Magnolia originals on @hbomax! pic.twitter.com/dCQ23K7DVv — Magnolia Network (@magnolianetwork) August 4, 2022

Although the HBO Max, discovery+ merger hasn’t technically gotten underway in the U.S., the streamers are slowly starting to join forces. Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame will have their Magnolia Network content on both discovery+ and HBO Max starting Sept. 30, 2023.

For all the reno lovers and shiplap fans, that means “select” programs (no word if it included Restored, Barnwood Builders, and all the rest) will be available on discovery+ and HBO Max.

In the meantime, it seems HBO Max and discovery+ will continue as separate streamers.

