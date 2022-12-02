‘Heartbreaking’ Old ‘Sister Wives’ Clip Shows Janelle and Kody Madly in Love and Eager To Grow Old Together

Audiences have watched Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s marriage deteriorate over the many seasons of Sister Wives. With their marriage now on the verge of collapse, Sister Wives cannot help but feel heartbroken watching this old clip of Janelle and Kody madly in love, eager to spend the rest of their lives together.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody and Janelle are more in love than ever in this old ‘Sister Wives’ clip

In an old clip from Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody take the day together, hiking and discussing their marriage. Janelle tells Kody, “I’m more in love with you now than I ever, ever was at the beginning.” He chimes in, “I’m in love with you more now.” Check out the clip below (via Reddit):

Janelle had so much hope for her future with Janelle. She says in the clip: “I see a lot of couples, their kids leave, and they have these separate lives, and they don’t really interact. I see a different path for us. I see as the children leave and we have grandchildren and stuff, I just see our relationship continuing to be involved with each other. I see that until we die.”

Kody makes an analogy between the hike they took to their marriage. “It’s kind of like our hike. We hiked up this path. And every once in a while, we had to separate to explore something else, but this path ends with us together,” he says of his marriage to Janelle.

Kody and Janelle are not in love in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody and Janelle’s spiritual marriage of 29 years starts to fall apart. Janelle admits their relationship has been “rocky” for “a few years” now.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused a lot of separation in the family and within the couple, as Kody felt disrespected by Janelle choosing her children over him. Meanwhile, Kody spent nearly all of his time with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and her children.

“Men don’t love people who don’t respect them,” he says. “I’m not going to break my back when you don’t respect me,” Kody adds.

Janelle is also questioning her love for Kody. In a preview for the upcoming December 4 episode of Sister Wives (via US Weekly), Janelle is trying to figure out her feeling for her husband. “I still have so much affection for Kody. I don’t know if it’s love,” she admits.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are heartbroken for Janelle

Knowing how Janelle gets discarded by her husband years later in season 17, fans are heartbroken. One fan wrote, “That is beyond heartbreaking.” Another fan wrote, “Man…she truly believed in him.”

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

One Reddit user believes it was only a matter of time before polygamy became too much for Kody. “I think clearly they were all in love with Kody at some point, but in my opinion, plural marriage is not really sustainable for most people. So it’s not surprising it falls apart. How can one guy have that much time, energy, devotion, commitment, etc. they can’t.”

Kody’s marriage has gotten so bad lately that most Sister Wives fans think that there is no way Janelle could stay. Will Janelle be the next sister wife to leave Kody? Fans will have to keep watching to find out how their story ends.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

