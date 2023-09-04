Watch this viral video of the late Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter-in-law Duchess Sophie without crying, if you can.

It seemed like the world stopped for a moment on Sept. 8, 2022, when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

The late monarch was on the throne for more than 70 years, giving her a prominent place in history for a reign that spanned generations. Mourners from all over gathered at many royal residences to leave tributes for the queen. Several members of the royal family made their way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the matriarch’s death. And although the family was once known for adopting the stiff upper lip policy some were visibly upset, including Prince Edward’s wife Sophie.

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II prior to kick off of the UEFA Nations League following her death on Sept. 8, 2022 | Chris Ricco – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Now, a video of Queen Elizabeth and her favorite daughter-in-law has gone viral and is tugging at many heartstrings.

Reaction to the clips of Queen Elizabeth and her favorite in-law

Sophie (formerly known as the Countess of Wessex) was reportedly the late queen’s favorite in-law.

“Sophie is probably the best example of an outsider coming into the family and learning on the job,” royal biographer Robert Jobson said via The Telegraph, adding, “She [was] very much the queen’s favorite.”

Now, a heartbreaking video of Sophie and her mother-in-law is making the rounds. The video features footage of the queen’s funeral as well as photos of the late monarch and Sophie sharing laughs and standing alongside one another. The clip plays over Sasha Alex Sloan’s song “Dancing With Your Ghost.” Fans have been sharing their reactions after seeing it, as the video has more than 800 comments.

“Sophie and Edward deserved all the queen’s love they never disappointed her. And [they’re] still married and cried at her funeral; not afraid to show their humanity,” one person wrote.

“This lady loved the queen in a totally personal, genuine, and relational manner. Not out of duty or for the sake of popularity. From the depths of her heart. She is a gem in the royal family who should never be taken for granted,” another said.

And a third opined: “I think the late Queen was a good judge of character. The joys and tremendous sorrows expressed by Sophie in these photos are proof the queen was right. Sophie is special.”

Sophie now holds the same title her mother-in-law once did

Six months after Queen Elizabeth’s death, King Charles made Prince Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh. The last person to hold that dukedom was their father, the late Prince Philip. With Edward’s new title, Sophie became the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Commentators agreed that Edward and Sophie absolutely deserve those titles. As one person noted: “Sophie was always there quietly working unnoticed by most. The queen loved her dearly. She’s always been loyal. Her and her husband deserve the titles they have been given.” And another added: “No one deserved the title of Edinburgh more than them.”

The title is incredibly special to Sophie as it was the same title her mother-in-law held before she became the monarch.

In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty the King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar … The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952.”