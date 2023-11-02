Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, endured the deaths of three of the closest people to her within three years: her mother, Ann Iverson, grandson Benjamin Keough, and daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. As she sat down with Piers Morgan, she was overwhelmed, telling the talk show host, “It’s unbearable,” tearing up as she discussed how her life was forever altered by these losses, particularly the death of her only daughter.

Priscilla Presley discussed the moment she learned Lisa Marie Presley had died

Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley last saw one another during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023. After watching Austin Butler take home an award for his performance of Elvis Presley in Elvis, Lisa Marie asked her mother to stay and go out for a drink.

The women went to the Chateau Marmont Hotel to continue the celebration. However, Lisa Marie left shortly after that, saying she didn’t feel well.

Priscilla told Piers Morgan, per The Sun, “We both had our high heels on, and we tripped on the staircase, and we started laughing and giggling. We sat down, and she said, ‘Mom, I have to go; my stomach really hurts.’:

Priscilla asked if she was OK, and Lisa Marie responded, “Yes, yes, I just really have to go. Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her.”

Just two days later, Lisa-Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough called Priscilla and told her Lisa Marie was in hospital. By the time Priscilla arrived at her daughter’s side, it was too late.

“It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter,” Priscilla shared. “It’s still shocking that we don’t have her,” she continued.

However, it was after Priscilla discussed Lisa Marie’s reaction to her son Ben’s death that Priscilla broke down in tears. She asked Piers Morgan to pause his cameras while she composed herself.

Priscilla Presley admitted Lisa Marie was never the same after her son Ben’s death

Lisa Marie Presley and her only son, Benjamin Keough, were very close. She was open regarding her lingering pain after Ben took his own life in July 2020.

In August 2022, Lisa Marie shared a message about grief with People Magazine to mark National Grief Awareness Day. She wrote that she had “dealt with death, grief, and loss since the age of 9 years old.” Lisa called Ben her “beautiful, beautiful son. The sweetest and most incredible being that I have ever had the privilege of knowing, who made me feel so honored every single day to be his mother.”

Priscilla Presley told Piers Morgan that losing Ben “was the hardest thing for her. He was the love of her life, that child. She adored him; she would do anything for him, anything.”

“We were in Memphis, sitting up in the suite, and she said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if I want to be here,’ and I go, ‘What are you talking about?'” Priscilla shared. “‘You know, my Ben,’ and she would go on about Ben and how she is still grieving, and this was a couple of months before.”

What was Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death?

Priscilla Presley with daughter Lisa Marie Presley and her grandchildren Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death was ruled as being from natural causes due to the effects of a small bowel obstruction, reported NPR. The report explained that the complication was due to bariatric surgery, a weight loss procedure.

Lisa Marie died at a Los Angeles hospital after paramedics were called to the home she shared with her ex-husband, Danny Keough. She is survived by three daughters, Daisy Jones & the Six actor Riley Keough, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.