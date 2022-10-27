Heather Dubrow Says She’s Not Quite Ready to Trade ‘RHOC’ for ‘RHOBH’ After Home Sale

Just because Heather Dubrow from The Real Housewives of Orange County is moving, doesn’t mean she plans to trade the RHOC for the RHOBH.

Dubrow sold her $55 million mansion and fans started buzzing that she was planning to move north – into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills territory. And while plenty of options are open, Dubrow recently shared why making 90210 her permanent residence isn’t likely right now.

‘RHOC’ to ‘RHOBH’? Heather says not quite yet

Dubrow knows what she wants in a new home and added, “We’re going to stay in the area,” Dubrow said on her Heather Dubrow’s World podcast on PodcastOne. “Regardless of whether the kids … Even or manicurist that comes to the house on Sundays, ‘oh, you’re going to be in L.A.?’ I’m like, I never said we were moving to L.A!”

Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow| Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

“But who knows? We’re in pole position. Let’s see what happens, what they want to do,” Dubrow said about her children. Currently, Dubrow’s twins Max and Nick are in college. Katarina is in high school and Collette is just starting middle school.

Why does Heather want to stay in ‘RHOC’?

Dubrow thinks her son, in particular, has strong ties to Orange County, specifically Newport Beach. “But I just feel like, especially for Nicky, he’s such a Newport Beach guy, that I feel like he’d always want a presence down here,” she said. “And even if we were up in L.A., I feel like, Lizzy, who has been on the show many times. She lives in L.A. and they have a family home on the peninsula.”

“And so her kids get that whole Newport Beach summer and all that stuff,” she added. “And so I want that for Nicky and his kids. I don’t know what the other kids would be interested in that, but I know that that’s for him. So I’m looking for something very specific, and then I don’t know.”

The home sale involved a certain ‘Million Dollar Listing’ agent

Despite the incredible sale, Dubrow said she wasn’t even in the market to sell. But Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles‘ star Josh Altman was the one who listed her house after he slide into her DMs. Altman has a little experience with selling RHOBH homes when he handled the sale of Carlton Gebbia’s home a few years ago.

“Apparently there was someone that wanted to see our house. And I know in TV time for a lot of people, it feels like we just moved in. But we’ve been in this house for six years. So we’ve been in this house for six years and we historically move every three years. And so we’ve been there – for me – a long time.”

With the twins in college and the timing, the family was ready for a change. “I showed them the house,” Dubrow said about the buyer who was interested in her home. “I showed them because it was not on the market. Nobody knows my house, I’m the only one who knows my house.”

Showing her home made Dubrow fall in love with it all over again. The buyers also fell in love with the home. “Not go into too much detail, an offer was made the next day and we countered once,” she dished. “And it was like we showed it on a Thursday, offer Friday, settled on Saturday. And then because of the situation that they were in, they needed it to close very quickly and we needed to be out in three weeks.”

