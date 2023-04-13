Heather Rae El Moussa Explains the Difference Between Raising Her Son and Tarek’s Kids With Christina Hall

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa recently had their first baby together, a boy named Tristan, and the Flip or Flop star also shares two kids with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. Here’s how the Selling Sunset star described the difference between raising her stepchildren and her firstborn.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek El Moussa shares 2 kids with his ex, Christina Hall, and a baby son with ‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae

Heather and Tarek’s first child together was born on Jan. 31. Baby Tristan is Tarek’s third kid: he shares his two oldest, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Hall. Taylor is 12 years old, and Brayden is seven.

Tarek and Heather started dating in 2019 and married in 2021, so the Selling Sunset star has been a stepmom for years. In March 2022, Heather Rae Young opened up about raising Tarek and Christina’s kids in an Instagram post.

“My favorite thing is waking Tay & Bray up in the morning giving them big hugs and kisses and seeing their sweet smiles,” she wrote. “I love being a bonus mommy and I’m so proud of them.”

She said she was learning “a lot from kids,” like how “they are always so full of joy and have excitement for life.” Heather concluded by calling Taylor and Brayden her “besties.”

Heather Rae El Moussa explained the difference between raising her son Tristan and Tarek’s 2 kids with Christina Hall

In an April 12 Instagram post, Heather described the difference between being the mother of a newborn and being the stepmom to Tarek’s two kids with Christina.

“Something I’m loving about being a mom to a newborn is that I have such a deeper appreciation for the little things in life,” the Selling Sunset star wrote. “I was lucky enough to be in Tay and Bray’s life at a really young age but raising a baby is a little different. It makes you kind of slow down and appreciate the moments throughout the day that you maybe wouldn’t have before. Things like daily strolls, cuddling up on the couch, putting Tristan in a new outfit, having sweats and no-makeup days… I love every second.”

She concluded, “My days used to be so go go go and so glam, but I’m enjoying the more down-to-earth moments recently- And I just still can’t believe he’s ours [white heart emoji] balance.”

Tarek seemed to love Heather’s message, as he commented, “The best mommy,” adding a red heart emoji.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star’s famous husband also said he’s parenting Tristan differently than his other kids

Tarek previously revealed that he is also parenting his son Tristan differently than his two kids with Christina.

In a Feb. 25 interview with Fox News, the Flipping 101 star opened up about how raising a newborn is different the third time around.

“This time, it was very important for me to really, really spend that one-on-one quality time with him,” Tarek said. “I’m not saying I didn’t do it with my other kids, OK. I did, but I’m older, I’m calmer, I’m more established. I have a little bit more time to relax. So I’m really enjoying that time with him.”