Heather Rae Young Gets Candid About Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall: ‘I Felt Like I Was Always Second’

Heather Rae Young opened up about what it was like marrying Tarek El Moussa after his divorce from Christina Hall. The Selling Sunset star revealed she felt “always second” in her relationship. Here’s what Young said about the HGTV stars, and how it compares to what she has shared in the past.

Heather Rae Young said she felt like she was ‘always second’ in her marriage to Tarek El Moussa after he divorced Christina Hall

In a November interview with Today, Heather Rae Young shared how she navigated her relationship with Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star met El Moussa one year after his divorce from Christina Hall was finalized.

“I haven’t talked about this much because I’m a very happy, positive person. But I felt like I was always second,” Young revealed. “And no one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other had such a long relationship with the previous spouse, and a lot of love, and it was a very public divorce…”

She added, “You’re coming into it, and you fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex. Like for me, I did.”

Heather Rae Young said she, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Hall always put the kids first

The Selling Sunset star described how her life changed after meeting Tarek El Moussa. “So I kind of had to navigate my feelings along with falling in love with a man, raising children, getting a whole new family, also filming my own TV shows,” she said. “It wasn’t always perfect. I mean, we’ve definitely had some ups and downs, and they had ups and downs.”

Heather Rae Young said her love for the Flip or Flop stars’ two kids, 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden, helped the family overcome their differences.

“I think she realized how much I love the kids,” she said. “And they are number one to me over anything. So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us.”

This reflects what the Selling Sunset star told US Weekly in March 2021. “Tarek and Christina have a really good relationship for the kids,” Young shared. “And what I respect so much about both of them is, no matter what they’ve gone through – which, you know, everyone saw, there’s a lot of things out there – but no matter what they’ve gone through, they always put the kids number one.”

The reality stars had an intense confrontation earlier this year

One of the “ups and downs” Heather Rae Young may have been referring to with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall was their fight at a children’s soccer game earlier this year.

In May, tensions boiled over at the kids’ sporting event, where Hall and Young were photographed having a heated argument. El Moussa and Hall’s third husband, Josh Hall, were also involved in the fight.

But the next day, El Moussa and Hall’s son Brayden needed emergency surgery, bringing the blended family together.

A representative for Hall addressed the soccer game incident by telling US Weekly, “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

Young, El Moussa, and Hall then shared photos of themselves smiling together on social media, saying they were dedicated to co-parenting. “Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth,” the Selling Sunset star wrote in her Instagram post. “Co-parenting and doing what’s right ❤️ it’s been a rough week for all of us.”

