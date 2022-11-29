Heather Rae Young Opens Up About ‘Mom Guilt,’ and Fans Aren’t Having It 

Heather Rae Young got candid about being a stepmother after marrying Tarek El Moussa, and some fans didn’t like the Selling Sunset star complaining about having “mom guilt.” Here’s what Young shared about her life with El Moussa and his two children, and what fans said about it.

‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young opened up about how her life changed when she married Tarek El Moussa

In a November interview with Today, Heather Rae Young discussed how different her life is now that she’s married to Tarek El Moussa.

“I think it’s hard, because before I met my husband and the kids, I was single, living in LA, and filming a TV show,” said the Selling Sunset star. “I was dating, I had time to be with my girlfriends, I was living with a best friend, and then, all of a sudden, I jump into a mom role, a wife role, I take on his big family.”

Young said taking on her new role was a tricky transition. “So it was like, how do I navigate my sweet self into this crazy lifestyle?” she continued. “I’ve always told my husband my career is also very important to me, and I think that’s helped me maintain not losing myself. I take care of myself, I get my massages, I get my nails done, but I also am a really good mom.”

Heather Rae Young said she’s had ‘mom guilt’ with Tarek El Moussa’s 2 kids

Besides going from a single reality TV star to a wife, Heather Rae Young had another big adjustment to make when she married Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star, who previously said she didn’t want to have children, took on the Flip or Flop star’s two children from his previous marriage to Christina Hall.

But she embraced the kids as her own and said she’s even had “mom guilt” over how much time she spends with 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden.

“I’ve definitely had mom guilt,” Young said. “I have a lot of help as well, but I’m also very, very hands-on. I wish I could pick them up from school every day, I wish I could drive them to school every day, I just don’t have the time. Because my mornings, I’m getting ready to go film, or I’m at the gym, or I’m working at the computer or on calls.”

But when it comes to taking time for herself, the Netflix star reminds herself not to stress. “Sometimes I feel guilty about that,” she said. “Then I’m like, ‘Why?’ Because they’re happy, they’re healthy, they love me, I love them, and I give them the time I have, and I prioritize them. So why am I feeling guilty?”

Young is not only the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children but is also pregnant with the couple’s first child together. They are expecting a boy in early 2023.

Fans slammed the ‘Selling Sunset’ star for saying she had ‘mom guilt’

Some Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young fans didn’t like how the Selling Sunset star talked about her “mom guilt.” They discussed the interview in a Reddit thread.

“I would simply lose my s*** if my husband’s new wife talked about my children like Heather does (as if they don’t have a mother they spend a significant amount of time with who literally birthed these children and raised them from birth),” wrote one fan.

“It seriously makes me cringe how much she talks about the kids as if she birthed them,” another fan wrote. “I understand she is full of love and gives lots of love but she needs to stay in her lane.”

Others said Young seemed “out of touch” regarding the realities of raising children. “I get you can’t give 100% of your free time to kids and self-care is important, but the way Heather talks about it seems very out of touch, especially considering the amount of self-care and alone time most other parents have and what they can do with them,” said a fan.

One fan wrote, “She can’t bring them to school because she’s making calls or going to the gym, oh boy. Must be nice…” while another commented, “She has nannies, house cleaners and financially doesn’t have to work- she has no idea how 98% of women have to live.”

