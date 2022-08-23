Heather Rae Young Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Tarek El Moussa and Fans Say They Are ‘The Cutest’ Couple

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young publicly wished her husband Tarek El Moussa a happy birthday, and fans loved the touching tribute. Here’s what Young posted on Instagram for the Flip or Flop star’s birthday and what fans said about it.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Heather Rae Young shared a touching tribute to Tarek El Moussa for his birthday

On Aug. 21, Heather Rae Young made an Instagram post wishing her husband, Tarek El Moussa, a happy 41st birthday. She shared eight photos of the couple throughout their relationship and added an emotional caption.

“Happy birthday to the man who forever has my heart my true soulmate ❤️,” the Selling Sunset star wrote. “To the best daddy, my best friend the most hardworking and dedicated man I know, the most loving and kind person, the most generous friend, and the best partner I could ever ask for.”

After describing what an excellent father El Moussa is to his two kids, Young wrote, “You’ve shown me what pure happiness is. I love this life that we’ve built together and there’s truly no one I’d rather grow old with than you.”

The Flipping 101 star celebrates his birthday one day after his son, Brayden El Moussa, turned seven on Aug. 20.

Fans think Heather Rae Young’s sweet post for Tarek El Moussa’s birthday proves they are ‘the cutest’ couple

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the Selling Sunset star’s touching tribute to her husband on his birthday. They shared their thoughts in the comments section of Young’s Instagram post.

“Happy birthday @therealtarekelmoussa ???? you two are the cutest ❤️ @heatherraeyoung,” wrote one fan, while another echoed the sentiment by commenting, “The cutest ever ❤️❤️ Happy birthday @therealtarekelmoussa !!!”

Another fan wrote, “You guys are so perfect for one another !!! ❤️❤️”

And Young’s biggest fan, El Moussa, responded to her sweet words by writing, “Awe love you!!!❤️❤️❤️ what a ride it’s been and just the beginning!!”

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are having a baby: 'We weren't expecting this!' https://t.co/7ooNEsftvI pic.twitter.com/LfViwPmOXQ — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) July 14, 2022

The reality TV couple recently announced they are expecting their first biological child together

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have a lot to celebrate. On July 13, the reality TV couple shared matching Instagram posts announcing they are expecting their first child together. Young is the stepmother to El Moussa’s two kids, Taylor and Brayden, from his first marriage to Christina Hall.

And on June 22, the couple shared matching Instagram posts revealing they are working on a new series for HGTV called The Flipping El Moussas. Young and El Moussa will not only star in the show but will also be executive producers. Young is also set to appear in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. Their baby boy is expected to arrive in early 2023, and the new series will launch the same year.

Between their multiple TV shows, babies, and birthday celebrations, it seems like El Moussa and Young have plenty to keep them busy!

